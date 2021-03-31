 
International Defense Ministry Continues Expansion of BIO-key Biometric Solutions with Multiple Six-Figure Orders

Initial Product Revenue of $257K has Grown to Nearly $1.4M

WALL, N.J., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric authentication and security solutions, today announced it has fulfilled a pair of significant follow-on orders from a leading international defense ministry as part of a major expansion of their BIO-key deployment, initially reported in January of 2018.

After originally being referred to BIO-key by Microsoft’s Windows Core Security and Identity Management Team, the ministry’s technology team evaluated and selected WEB-key, BIO-key’s core biometric software engine, to integrate for strong authentication with Microsoft Windows Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS), delivering biometric single sign-on access control to secure shared files, Microsoft Office applications and Outlook. After successful initial deployment and operation, the ministry has placed multiple follow-on orders, including two in the last 90 days totaling nearly half a million dollars, adding more BIO-key software and hardware to provide secure access by thousands of additional users at thousands more workstations.

“We take particular pride in follow-on orders from our customers because it means we are helping them with their mission as it evolves,” stated Jim Sullivan, BIO-key Senior Vice President, Strategy, Compliance and Chief Legal Officer. “This particular customer is globally recognized for its cutting-edge cyber-security expertise. We were delighted that such a capable and prestigious technology team determined that BIO-key met their security and scalability requirements and have now made several follow-on investments to grow their BIO-key user base. The true test of a product is whether it works for customers after the first deployment so they become repeat customers.” added Sullivan.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)
BIO-key streamlines secure connections between people and the applications they use to get things done. BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions. Its PortalGuard IAM solution provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and authorization for high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

