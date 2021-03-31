 
checkAd

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 14:00  |  149   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to announce topline data from the Phase 2b part of its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 trial of NP-120 (Ifenprodil).

The purpose of the Phase 2b part of the study was to identify one or more approvable U.S. FDA endpoints that showed a strong enough signal to consider moving forward into a Phase 3 study.

Key topline findings include:

All Cause Mortality:

At Day 15 of the study (the last day of treatment) there was 0% mortality in the 20 mg dose Ifenprodil treatment arm compared to a 3.3% mortality rate in the untreated control arm, p=0.18. For a Phase 3 trial to be sufficiently powered to confirm this endpoint, it is projected that 1,900 patients would need to be enrolled to reach a statistically significant result.

Oxygenation (SpO2):

Of patients with a low blood oxygen level (SpO2 <94%), 100% of patients in the 20 mg dose treatment arm returned to normal levels of oxygen at day 4 compared to day 9 for patients in the untreated arm (adjusted hazard ratio 1.91, 95% CI 0.97-3.77, p=0.061). Power calculations project that 450 patients would be required to confirm a statistically significant result with this endpoint in a Phase 3 trial.

Time in ICU:

Topline results for this endpoint indicate that there was also a strong trend to less time spent in the ICU in the overall study by patients in the 20 mg dose arm, as compared to patients in the untreated arm (adjusted hazard ratio 10.45, CI 1.23-88.61, p=0.0315). However, the Company cautions that additional, confounding variables were detected, and these numbers need to be confirmed with additional analysis, as well as power calculations conducted to project the required size for a Phase 3 study.

WHO Score and Other Endpoints:

The WHO score, the primary default endpoint for the study, showed a similar mean in all patients in all study arms. No significant changes were seen in other secondary endpoints, namely the time to hospital discharge, rates and duration of mechanical ventilation, or the NEWS score.

The Company investigated a 20 mg and 40 mg dose of Ifenprodil. Based on the initial data review, no significant changes were observed in the 40 mg dose group.

The Company intends to discuss the results of the trial with the U.S. FDA once the final data set has been fully reviewed and intends to present the complete data set in a peer-reviewed journal at a later time.

Seite 1 von 3
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to announce …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
UPDATE - LiveWire Ergogenics Reports 2020 Financial Performance
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
17.03.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Submits U.S. FDA Pre-IND Meeting Request for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical Research Program for Stroke
11.03.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil
06.03.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Increase and Close of Private Placement
03.03.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals CEO and Dr. David Nutt to Discuss DMT Stroke Clinical Research Program Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by Dr. KSS MD, PhD
03.03.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:55 Uhr
1.777
Medikament gegen Coronavirus?!?