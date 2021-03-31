Gibson Energy Announces Long-Term Agreement at its Edmonton Terminal and the Related Sanction of a Biofuels Blending Project

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

CALGARY, Alberta, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. announced today it has entered into a long-term agreement with Suncor Energy Inc. (“Suncor”) for services at the Company’s Edmonton Terminal and the related sanction of an expansion to support the blending and loading of third party biofuels for Suncor (the “Biofuels Blending Project”).



“We are very pleased to announce a long-term agreement with Suncor, a respected senior Canadian integrated customer, at our Edmonton Terminal,” said Steve Spaulding, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This agreement demonstrates the importance of our infrastructure to our customers over the long-term, and how our asset base can help support energy transition and the changing needs of our customers while providing attractive growth opportunities for Gibson. Also, with the addition of the Biofuels Blending Project, over two-thirds of the Company’s target $200 million in growth capital in 2021 has been fully sanctioned.”