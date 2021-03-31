The release will be issued after the close of U.S. markets at 4:05 p.m. ET and will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website here .

SPOKANE, Wash., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaspien (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading ecommerce marketplace growth platform, today announced that it will issue its financial results via press release on Thursday, April 15, 2021, for the fourth quarter and full year period ended January 31, 2021.

The Company also plans to file its annual Form 10-K by April 30, 2021 in accordance with the SEC filing deadlines.

About Kaspien

Kaspien (NASDAQ: KSPN) is a leading ecommerce marketplace growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 2008 in Spokane, Wash., Kaspien has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for Kaspien partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, Kaspien has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, and ZippyPaws. For more information, visit kaspien.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release set forth management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future based on current facts and analyses. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in such statements. Additional information on factors that may affect the business and financial results of the Company can be found in filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact

Ed Sapienza

Chief Financial Officer

(509) 202-4261

esapienza@kaspien.com

Investor Relations Contact

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

(949) 574-3860

KSPN@gatewayir.com

Marketing Contact

Keri Rhodes

Marketing Director

keri@kaspien.com



