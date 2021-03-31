 
checkAd

I-Mab Announces Upcoming Participation at April Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

SHANGHAI, China and GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologic, today announced its participation in the following conferences in April. Details of the conferences and management presentation are as follows:

20th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference (Virtual)
Presentation: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. ET
Presenter: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Director

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham107/imab/2212474. The webcast will also be available under “Event Calendar” on IMAB’s IR website at http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/.

One-on-one meetings: April 12-15, 2021
Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior Director Investor Relations

For more information, please contact your Needham representative.

2021 Haitong Securities Spring Listed Companies Conference
Presentation: Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Beijing Time
Presenter: Ms. Leah Liu, Senior Director Investor Relations
Location: Hangzhou

One-on-one and small group meetings: April 14-16, 2021
Management participant: Ms. Leah Liu, Senior Director Investor Relations

For more information, please contact your Haitong representative.

UBS Healthcare Summit 2021 (Virtual)
Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior Director Investor Relations

One-on-one and small group meetings: April 27-29, 2021

For more information, please contact your UBS representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedInTwitter and WeChat.

For more information, please contact:

I-Mab

Jielun Zhu, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: jielun.zhu@i-mabbiopharma.com
Office line: +86 21 6057 8000

Gigi Feng, Chief Communications Officer
E-mail: gigi.feng@i-mabbiopharma.com
Office line: +86 21 6057 5785

Investor Inquiries:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
E-mail: emilie@thepiacentegroup.com
Office line: +86 21 6039 8363 


I-MAB Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

I-Mab Announces Upcoming Participation at April Conferences SHANGHAI, China and GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologic, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
UPDATE - LiveWire Ergogenics Reports 2020 Financial Performance
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
I-Mab and ABL Bio Receive US FDA Approval to Initiate Phase 1 Trial of Bispecific Antibody TJ-CD4B/ABL111 in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors
29.03.21
I-Mab Reports Financial Results for Full Year of 2020 and Provides Business Updates
24.03.21
I-Mab to Host 2021 R&D Day
19.03.21
I-Mab Files Prospectus Supplement for Shelf Registration for Hillhouse
11.03.21
I-Mab To Present Differentiated Mechanism of Action and Preclinical Data for Anti-CD73 Antibody Uliledlimab at 2021 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting
10.03.21
I-Mab Launches Discovery Initiative to Expand Transformational Immuno-Oncology Pipeline