AGF Management Limited Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 30, 2021, the Board of Directors of AGF Management Limited declared a dividend of $0.08 per share on both the Class B Non-Voting shares and the Class A Voting common shares of the company. This dividend will be payable on April 16, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 9, 2021.

ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $40 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than 700,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:

Adrian Basaraba
 Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
416-865-4203, InvestorRelations@agf.com

Baoqin Guo
 Vice-President, Finance
416-865-4228, InvestorRelations@agf.com


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
AGF Management Limited Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
17.03.21
AGF Announces March 2021 Cash Distributions for Certain AGF ETFs
04.03.21
AGF Management Limited to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on March 31, 2021
03.03.21
AGF Reports February 2021 Assets Under Management