 
checkAd

Delcath Systems, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results, Highlights Preliminary Positive FOCUS Trial Results; Conference Call Today at 8 00am Eastern Time

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 13:45  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, today reported business highlights and financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, and earlier today reported preliminary topline data. The company will host its quarterly call at 8:00am ET today, with a primary focus on discussing the preliminary top line data.

Recent Business Highlights

During and since the fourth quarter of 2020, the company:

  • Reported positive preliminary results from the FOCUS Clinical Trial (NCT02678572) for Patients with Hepatic Dominant Ocular Melanoma treated with HEPZATO based on an analysis of currently evaluable patients. The preliminary analysis included 87% of treated patients and final results are expected later in the year. The primary endpoint, overall response rate (ORR), as determined by an independent review committee, exceeded the prespecified threshold for success. Additionally, both prespecified ORR and Progression Free Survival comparative analyses against the best alternative care arm demonstrated a statistically significant improvement. The safety profile was consistent with the safety profile of CHEMOSAT treatment described in previous European single-center and multi-center publications with no new safety signals observed in this patient population.
  • Initiated a consulting engagement to select a portfolio of follow-on indications which will maximize the value of the HEPZATO Kit and CHEMOSAT platform.
  • Completed an underwritten public offering of common stock at a price of $13.25 per share yielding $22.2 million in gross proceeds.
  • Strengthened the executive team with the appointment of Gerard Michel as Chief Executive Officer and Kevin Muir as Vice President of Commercial Operations.

“The fourth quarter marked the start of a critical transformation for Delcath,” said Gerard Michel, CEO of Delcath. “Since October, we have attracted new investors, strengthened the management team and, most importantly, released preliminary results from the FOCUS trial which, as of this compilation, suggests a significant improvement in the benefit risk ratio versus an earlier generation of Delcath’s proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion system. We look forward to continued progress in 2021, as we prepare both to file an NDA in early 2022 and expand the development of HEPZATO into additional areas of high unmet need.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results:

Income Statement Highlights.

Product revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was approximately $379 thousand, compared to $398 thousand for the prior year period from our sales of CHEMOSAT procedures in Europe. Selling, general and administrative expenses were approximately $4.5 million compared to $2.1 million in the prior year quarter. Research and development expenses for the quarter were $2.7 million compared to $2.7 million in the prior year quarter. Total operating expenses for the quarter were $7.3 million compared with $4.8 million in the prior year quarter.

We recorded a net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2020, of $7.0 million, compared to a net income of $12.5 million for the same period in 2019.

Balance Sheet Highlights.

At December 31, 2020, we had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaling $28.8 million, as compared to cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaling $10.2 million at December 31, 2019. During the three months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, we used $4.6 million and $5.4 million, respectively, of cash in our operating activities.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: March 31, 2021 
Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time 
Toll Free: 877-407-8035 
International: 201-689-8035

The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2475/40544

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. Our investigational product – HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system) – is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while minimizing systemic exposure and associated side effects. In addition to the FOCUS Trial which is investigating the treatment of mOM, we have initiated a global Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) called the ALIGN Trial. We have paused our work on the ALIGN Trial while we reevaluate the trial design. HEPZATO KIT has not been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for sale in the U.S. In Europe, our system is marketed under the trade name Delcath CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan (CHEMOSAT) and has been CE Marked and used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver. CHEMOSAT is being marketed under an exclusive licensing agreement with medac GmbH, a privately held multi-national pharmaceutical company headquartered in Germany that specializes in the treatment and diagnosis of oncological, urological and autoimmune diseases.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, uncertainties relating to: the timing and results of the Company’s clinical trials, including without limitation the mOM and ICC clinical trial programs, as well as the receipt of additional data and the performance of additional analyses with respect to the mOM clinical trial, our determination whether to continue the ICC clinical trial program or to focus on other alternative indications, and timely monitoring and treatment of patients in the global Phase 3 mOM clinical trial and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the completion of our clinical trials; the impact of the presentations at major medical conferences and future clinical results consistent with the data presented; approval of Individual Funding Requests for reimbursement of the CHEMOSAT procedure; the impact, if any, of ZE reimbursement on potential CHEMOSAT product use and sales in Germany; clinical adoption, use and resulting sales, if any, for the CHEMOSAT system to deliver and filter melphalan in Europe including the key markets of Germany and the UK; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize the HEPZATO KIT/CHEMOSAT system and the potential of the HEPZATO KIT/CHEMOSAT system as a treatment for patients with primary and metastatic disease in the liver; our ability to obtain reimbursement for the CHEMOSAT system in various markets; approval of the current or future HEPZATO KIT/CHEMOSAT system for delivery and filtration of melphalan or other chemotherapeutic agents for various indications in the U.S. and/or in foreign markets; actions by the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies; the Company’s ability to successfully enter into strategic partnership and distribution arrangements in foreign markets and the timing and revenue, if any, of the same; uncertainties relating to the timing and results of research and development projects; and uncertainties regarding the Company’s ability to obtain financial and other resources for any research, development, clinical trials and commercialization activities. These factors, and others, are discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they are made.

Contact:

Delcath Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@delcath.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara 
(646)-755-7412 
james@haydenir.com



 
DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
         
         
     December 31,    December 31,
      2020       2019  
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 28,575     $ 10,002  
Restricted cash     181       181  
Accounts receivables, net     57       21  
Inventories     855       654  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     2,670       1,759  
Total current assets     32,338       12,617  
Property, plant and equipment, net     1,351       735  
Right-of-use assets     946       860  
Total assets   $ 34,635     $ 14,212  
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable   $ 1,774     $ 4,533  
Accrued expenses     5,241       6,947  
Deferred revenue, current     525       482  
Lease liabilities, current     495       664  
Convertible notes payable, current     2,000        
Warrant liability           3,368  
Total current liabilities     10,035       15,994  
Deferred revenue, non-current     2,072       2,378  
Lease liabilities, non-current     450       197  
Convertible notes payable, non-current           2,000  
Total liabilities     12,557       20,569  
         
Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)        
         
Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)        
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 20,631 and 41,517
   shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019,
   respectively 		           
Common stock, $.01 par value; 40,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized;
   5,996,101 and 67,091 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and
   December 31, 2019, respectively* 		    60       1  
Additional paid-in capital     417,449       364,785  
Accumulated deficit     (395,327 )     (371,171 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (104 )     28  
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)     22,078       (6,357 )
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)   $ 34,635     $ 14,212  
         
* reflects, a one-for-seven hundred (1:700) reverse stock split effected on December 24, 2019.  




DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
         
         
    Year ended December 31,
      2020       2019  
Product revenue   $ 1,156     $ 1,101  
Other revenue     490       479  
Cost of goods sold     (640 )     (719 )
Gross profit     1,006       861  
         
Operating expenses:        
Research and development expenses     11,201       9,490  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     11,108       11,279  
Total operating expenses     22,309       20,769  
Operating loss     (21,303 )     (19,908 )
         
Change in fair value of the warrant liability, net     (2,832 )     17,493  
Loss on issuance of financial instrument     -       (1,720 )
Interest expense     (175 )     (4,746 )
Other income     154       2  
Net loss     (24,156 )     (8,879 )
         
Deemed dividend for triggering of warrant down round feature     (55 )     -  
Net loss attributable to common stockholders   $ (24,211 )   $ (8,879 )
         
Net loss   $ (24,156 )   $ (8,879 )
         
Other comprehensive (loss) income:        
Foreign currency translation adjustments     (132 )   $ (22 )
Total other comprehensive loss   $ (24,288 )   $ (8,901 )
         
Common share data:        
Basic loss per common share*   $ (8.35 )   $ (342.83 )
Diluted loss per common share*   $ (8.35 )   $ (342.83 )
         
Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding*     2,897,827       25,900  
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding*     2,897,827       25,900  
         
* reflects, one-for-seven hundred (1:700) reverse stock split effected on December 24, 2019.

 




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Delcath Systems, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results, Highlights Preliminary Positive FOCUS Trial Results; Conference Call Today at 8 00am Eastern Time NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, today reported business highlights and financial results …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
UPDATE - LiveWire Ergogenics Reports 2020 Financial Performance
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration