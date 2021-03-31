Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer

Dr. George Gellert MD, MPH, MPA, FABPM joins Wellteq as Chief Medical Officer





Based in San Antonio, Texas, Dr. Gellert served most recently as Senior Medical Director at 3M Health Information Systems, Hospital Performance Improvement





Dr. Gellert is the former Associate Enterprise and Regional Chief Medical Information Officer (CMIO) for Christus Health and held prior executive leadership roles at WebMD and GlaxoSmithKline





Dr. Gellert was seconded as a national expert by the U.S. Department of State to advise the United Nations IAEA and its partners in the development of a global cancer control programme, developing a framework for an interagency, public-private alliance that secured funding for multidisciplinary cancer control projects in all six WHO global regions





Dr. Gellert has domain expertise in epidemiology and health outcomes research; health informatics; population health program design, execution and evaluation; product development; business strategy/development; strategic alliances; and has authored over 150 peer reviewed articles in leading medical journals



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ), (the “Company” or “Wellteq”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. George Gellert MD, MPH, MPA, FABPM, as Chief Medical Officer of Wellteq. Dr. Gellert has accumulated extensive experience in senior officer positions including his tenure as:

Chief Medical Information Officer at CHRISTUS Health, an integrated delivery network including 49 hospitals and long-term care facilities and 250 clinics, where he led the successful Electronic Health Records adoption by over 15,000 physicians and 8,000 nurses in 6 US states, Mexico, Chile, and Columbia.

Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President for HCORP Inc., deploying patient-centric interactive communication technologies for patient education/engagement and improvement of clinical staff efficiencies;

Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances at WebMD where he developed a Public-Private partnership with the UN Secretary General’s Office to create a public health Internet information portal now operated by the World Health Organisation (WHO);

Head of Product Development and Outcomes Research at SmithKline Beecham Healthcare where he managed one of the largest multi-site health outcomes research teams in the pharmaceutical industry.

Dr. Gellert joins Wellteq to build out the Company’s “Continuum of Care” model, and to expand its corporate wellness propositions into supporting a wider range of users’ clinical, disease prevention and wellness needs. Dr. Gellert stated, “Given its track record, existing and emerging capabilities, Wellteq is ideally positioned to offer a powerful and unprecedented suite of highly integrated health promotion/wellness, disease prevention and telemedical/remote patient monitoring and virtual services that engage individuals seamlessly across their entire health care lifecycle.”