Transaction of shareholders with substantial shareholding in AS Tallinna Vesi completed

AS Tallinna Vesi informed its shareholders on 03/02/2021 (correction made on 11/02/2021) that the City of Tallinn, United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V. and OÜ Utilitas (hereinafter the Parties) would be entering into a share sale agreement, whereby United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V. sells a total of 7,060,870 A-shares in AS Tallinna Vesi to the City of Tallinn and OÜ Utilitas in equal parts, at a price of 14.20 euros per share (Transaction). AS Tallinn Vesi notified its shareholders of the entry into force of the sale agreement on 11/02/2021, when Tallinn City Council had approved the sale agreement. On 09/03/2021, the shareholders were notified of the permission received from Competition Authority, required for the completion of the Transaction.

Today, on 31/03/2021, the Parties completed the transaction. Transaction resulted in the City of Tallinn holding 10,469,565 A-shares and 1 B-share in AS Tallinna Vesi (representing 52.35% of the share capital of AS Tallinna Vesi) and OÜ Utilitas holding 3,530,435 A-shares in AS Tallinna Vesi (representing 17.65% of the share capital of AS Tallinna Vesi).

See also the previous stock exchange announcements on the below links:

Contemplated changes in substantial shareholding (omxgroup.com)
CORRECTION: Contemplated changes in substantial shareholding (omxgroup.com)
Entry into force of the share sale agreement between OÜ Utilitas and the shareholders with substantial shareholding in AS Tallinna Vesi (omxgroup.com)

Competition Authority granted the City of Tallinn and OÜ Utilitas the permission to exercise joint dominant influence over AS Tallinna Vesi (omxgroup.com)

Laura Korjus
AS Tallinna Vesi
Head of Communications
(+372) 62 62 271
laura.korjus@tvesi.ee


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:24 Uhr
Agreement of shareholders with substantial shareholding
14:14 Uhr
Changes in the Supervisory Board of AS Tallinna Vesi
26.03.21
AS Tallinna Vesi Supervisory Council confirmed 2020 financial results
25.03.21
Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi recalled the CEO
09.03.21
Adoption of resolutions by shareholders of AS Tallinna Vesi without convening a general meeting
09.03.21
Competition Authority granted the City of Tallinn and OÜ Utilitas the permission to exercise joint dominant influence over AS Tallinna Vesi

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
66
Tallinna Vesi - estnischer Wasserversorger