Transaction of shareholders with substantial shareholding in AS Tallinna Vesi completed

AS Tallinna Vesi informed its shareholders on 03/02/2021 (correction made on 11/02/2021) that the City of Tallinn, United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V. and OÜ Utilitas (hereinafter the Parties) would be entering into a share sale agreement, whereby United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V. sells a total of 7,060,870 A-shares in AS Tallinna Vesi to the City of Tallinn and OÜ Utilitas in equal parts, at a price of 14.20 euros per share (Transaction). AS Tallinn Vesi notified its shareholders of the entry into force of the sale agreement on 11/02/2021, when Tallinn City Council had approved the sale agreement. On 09/03/2021, the shareholders were notified of the permission received from Competition Authority, required for the completion of the Transaction.

Today, on 31/03/2021, the Parties completed the transaction. Transaction resulted in the City of Tallinn holding 10,469,565 A-shares and 1 B-share in AS Tallinna Vesi (representing 52.35% of the share capital of AS Tallinna Vesi) and OÜ Utilitas holding 3,530,435 A-shares in AS Tallinna Vesi (representing 17.65% of the share capital of AS Tallinna Vesi).