University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center Pilot Study Shows Promise for High-Risk Recurrent Head and Neck Cancer Treatment with Cesium-131 and Surgical Resection

RICHLAND, Wash., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently published small prospective series of patients with recurrent head and neck (H&N) cancers treated with surgical resection and Isoray’s Cesium-131 brachytherapy found potential benefits that support further research into combination therapy with Cesium-131 brachytherapy and surgical resection.

The prospective series was conducted at the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and involved 12 patients who were consented to an IRB-approved protocol that began accruing patients in 2016. The research team was led by Dr. Min Yao, Department of Radiation Oncology, and Dr. Chad Zender, Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. Yao is also a professor in the radiology department of the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine, and Zender is an associate professor at the Case Western Reserve School of Dental Medicine and in the department of otolaryngology at the University of Cincinnati.

The primary findings of this study include the fact that re-treatment of recurrent head and neck cancers with surgical resection and Cesium-131 brachytherapy appears safe and feasible. This finding is especially important due to the potential complications that follow re-irradiation of recurrent head and neck cancer using external beam radiation therapy (EBRT).         

Study authors noted that brachytherapy provides the possibility of optimal dose conformity with sharp dose fall-off that limits radiation dose to normal tissues, leading to fewer side effects compared to EBRT. They also noted that brachytherapy performed at the time of surgery is convenient for patients, who would otherwise require 4-6 weeks of wound healing followed by 6-7 weeks of daily treatment with EBRT.

In addition, this small series found an acceptable rate of cancer recurrence inside the field of the Cesium-131 implant area – one out of twelve. The recurrence of most patients in this series was distant to the area of the Cesium-131 implant. The overall survival in this small series of patients were similar to those treated with a prolonged course of EBRT.

Dr. Min Yao said, “While this was a small prospective study, the findings are in line with several retrospective and prospective studies that have reported the feasibility of brachytherapy in postoperative re-irradiation in recurrent head and neck cancers. Further research exploring the combination of immunotherapy and Cs-131 implant is warranted. We are proud to continue our legacy as innovators committed to researching promising therapies to bring opportunities to patients through medical advancements and the very best in care.”

