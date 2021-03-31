 
checkAd

Spectral Medical’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Dialco Medical Announces Receipt of Health Canada License for DIMI

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 14:00  |  43   |   |   

Immediately enables DIMI to be used within Canadian hospitals, clinics and in home

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dialco Medical Inc. (“Dialco”) has obtained its Health Canada license for the DIMI RRT system.

As per the Health Canada license, DIMI is a prescription only medical device, indicated for hemodialysis (“HD”), hemodiafiltration (“HDF”) and ultrafiltration (“UF”) for patients weighing 20 kgs or more, and can be used in hospitals, clinics and at home (by a trained and qualified individual considered to be competent in the use of this device).

“With DIMI licensed in Canada, Dialco can continue to move down its commercialization pathways,” said Dr. Gualtiero Guadagni, President of Dialco Medical. “DIMI’s versatility addresses many of the barriers to adoption for home hemodialysis, and positions DIMI as the ideal device for multiple segments of chronic dialysis patients across Canada. DIMI provides patients and their care partners with the option and flexibility to dialyze conveniently at home, while reducing lengthy and time exhaustive travel to in-centre hemodialysis. For nursing homes this provides the opportunity to care for their patients safely on site. Additionally, DIMI’s use of pre-packaged dialysate fluid bags addresses water quality issues as barriers to hemodialysis in rural and indigenous communities. Ultimately, we believe DIMI can assist healthcare networks across Canada to meet the needs of chronic dialysis patients while improving health outcomes and reducing costs.”

Remaining Health Canada Approval:

There remains one final Health Canada license for DIMI to unlock the full dialysis modality of the device. Management expects to make its submission to Health Canada for peritoneal dialysis (“PD”) in Q3 2021. Currently, there are no competing chronic dialysis devices with multiple modality. DIMI is the only device capable of performing both HD and PD, which helps late-stage PD patients transition to HD seamlessly.

DIMI Value Proposition: Addressing Barriers to Adoption for Home HD

The DIMI renal replacement system is based on a fully integrated cassette technology, which simplifies set-up, operation, and management of a dialysis session when compared to other instruments currently available on the market. The DIMI system comes fully assembled and uses pre-packaged dialysis fluid bags providing greater portability and versatility.

Seite 1 von 4
Spectral Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spectral Medical’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Dialco Medical Announces Receipt of Health Canada License for DIMI Immediately enables DIMI to be used within Canadian hospitals, clinics and in homeTORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dialco …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
UPDATE - LiveWire Ergogenics Reports 2020 Financial Performance
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.03.21
Spectral Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results and Corporate Update
08.03.21
Spectral Medical Announces the Appointment of Chris Seto to CEO
04.03.21
Spectral Medical Engages Crescendo Communications to Provide Investor Relations Services in the United States
02.03.21
Spectral Medical to participate at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference