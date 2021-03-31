UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter decreased 3.2% to $449.8 million.

Operating income was $40.7 million, a decrease of 7.8%.

The quarterly tax rate decreased to 22.7% compared to 24.2% in the prior year.

Net income decreased to $32.6 million, or 6.0%.

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $1.71 from $1.82, or 6.0%.



Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “During the quarter, our business and the economy continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, our results were affected by the severe winter storms in Texas and the surrounding states during February. Taking into account these challenges, we are pleased with the solid results for our quarter. I want to thank our Team Partners again sincerely for the tremendous effort they continue to put forth ensuring that they are taking care of each other and our customers during these challenging times. They truly continue to deliver in every way.”

Segment Reporting Highlights

Core Laundry Operations

Revenues for the quarter decreased 3.4% to $398.2 million. This decrease was primarily due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers’ operations and wearer levels. In addition, severe winter storms in Texas and the surrounding states during February contributed to the decline.

Operating margin decreased to 8.9% from 9.3%. This segment’s profitability was negatively impacted by the pandemic-related decline in rental revenues on our cost structure, the impact of the severe winter storms in Texas and the surrounding states during February as well as higher healthcare claims costs. These items were partially offset by lower merchandise and travel-related costs.

Specialty Garments

Revenues for the quarter were $35.2 million, a decrease of 2.1%. This decrease was primarily due to decreased revenues from our U.S. and Canadian nuclear operations which were partially offset by higher direct sales in our cleanroom operations.

Operating margin increased to 14.9% from 12.9% a year ago. This increase was primarily due to a higher gross margin on direct sales as well as lower travel-related costs. These benefits were partially offset by higher payroll costs as a percentage of revenues.

Specialty Garments consists of nuclear decontamination and cleanroom operations, and its results can vary significantly due to seasonality and the timing of reactor outages and projects.



Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $509.6 million as of February 27, 2021.

The Company had no long-term debt outstanding as of February 27, 2021.

Under its previously announced stock repurchase program, the Company repurchased 12,200 shares of common stock for a total of $2.3 million during its second fiscal quarter of 2021. As of February 27, 2021, the Company had repurchased a total of 368,117 shares of common stock for a total of $61.8 million under the program.

Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020 was 19.0 million and 19.1 million shares, respectively.

Financial Outlook

Mr. Sintros continued, “During the latter part of our second quarter, positive COVID-19 cases in the markets we serve declined sharply from the surge experienced over the holidays. This decline has created more stability in our operating environment even though economic activity continues to be at reduced levels including in the energy dependent markets that we service. Although the recent impacts of COVID-19 could continue to change at any time, this recent stability has improved our ability to project our results over the remainder of our fiscal year. At this time, we expect revenues for fiscal 2021 to be between $1.793 billion and $1.803 billion and fully diluted earnings per share to be between $7.30 and $7.65.”

Conference Call Information

UniFirst Corporation will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its quarterly financial results, business highlights and outlook. A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available over the Internet and can be accessed at www.unifirst.com.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Thirteen weeks ended February 27, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended February 29, 2020 Twenty-six weeks ended February 27, 2021 Twenty-six weeks ended February 29, 2020 Revenues $ 449,764 $ 464,600 $ 896,617 $ 929,998 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (1) 289,455 301,422 565,255 590,738 Selling and administrative expenses (1) 93,329 93,080 182,032 183,608 Depreciation and amortization 26,287 25,971 52,595 51,430 Total operating expenses 409,071 420,473 799,882 825,776 Operating income 40,693 44,127 96,735 104,222 Other (income) expense: Interest income, net (863 ) (2,175 ) (1,431 ) (4,536 ) Other (income) expense, net (584 ) 539 165 1,067 Total other income, net (1,447 ) (1,636 ) (1,266 ) (3,469 ) Income before income taxes 42,140 45,763 98,001 107,691 Provision for income taxes 9,555 11,083 23,520 24,769 Net income $ 32,585 $ 34,680 $ 74,481 $ 82,922 Income per share – Basic: Common Stock $ 1.80 $ 1.90 $ 4.10 $ 4.55 Class B Common Stock $ 1.44 $ 1.52 $ 3.28 $ 3.64 Income per share – Diluted: Common Stock $ 1.71 $ 1.82 $ 3.91 $ 4.34 Income allocated to – Basic: Common Stock $ 27,349 $ 29,129 $ 62,520 $ 69,654 Class B Common Stock $ 5,236 $ 5,551 $ 11,961 $ 13,268 Income allocated to – Diluted: Common Stock $ 32,585 $ 34,680 $ 74,481 $ 82,922 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic: Common Stock 15,223 15,293 15,235 15,300 Class B Common Stock 3,643 3,643 3,643 3,643 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted: Common Stock 19,037 19,105 19,032 19,114

(1) Exclusive of depreciation on the Company’s property, plant and equipment and amortization on its intangible assets.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) February 27, 2021 August 29, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 509,563 $ 474,838 Receivables, net 204,068 190,916 Inventories 110,701 106,269 Rental merchandise in service 155,410 154,278 Prepaid taxes 5,263 7,115 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,459 35,918 Total current assets 1,023,464 969,334 Property, plant and equipment, net 599,144 582,470 Goodwill 429,511 424,844 Customer contracts and other intangible assets, net 85,142 85,536 Deferred income taxes 543 522 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 41,203 42,710 Other assets 96,751 93,611 Total assets $ 2,275,758 $ 2,199,027 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 61,177 $ 64,035 Accrued liabilities 152,171 132,965 Accrued taxes — 527 Operating lease liabilities, current 12,783 12,569 Total current liabilities 226,131 210,096 Long-term liabilities: Accrued liabilities 132,910 132,820 Accrued and deferred income taxes 87,229 85,721 Operating lease liabilities 28,378 29,261 Total liabilities 474,648 457,898 Shareholders’ equity: Common Stock 1,523 1,525 Class B Common Stock 364 364 Capital surplus 86,979 86,645 Retained earnings 1,740,737 1,684,565 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,493 ) (31,970 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,801,110 1,741,129 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,275,758 $ 2,199,027





Detail of Operating Results

(Unaudited)

Revenues

(In thousands, except percentages) Thirteen weeks ended February 27, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended February 29, 2020 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 398,235 $ 412,192 (13,957 ) (3.4 )% Specialty Garments 35,222 35,980 (758 ) (2.1 )% First Aid 16,307 16,428 (121 ) (0.7 )% Consolidated total $ 449,764 $ 464,600 $ (14,836 ) (3.2 )%





(In thousands, except percentages) Twenty-six weeks ended February 27, 2021 Twenty-six weeks ended February 29, 2020 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 791,425 $ 828,490 $ (37,065 ) (4.5 )% Specialty Garments 73,356 69,382 3,974 5.7 % First Aid 31,836 32,126 (290 ) (0.9 )% Consolidated total $ 896,617 $ 929,998 $ (33,381 ) (3.6 )%

Operating Income

(In thousands, except percentages) Thirteen weeks ended February 27, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended February 29, 2020 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 35,366 $ 38,357 $ (2,991 ) (7.8 )% Specialty Garments 5,234 4,627 607 13.1 % First Aid 93 1,143 (1,050 ) (91.9 )% Consolidated total $ 40,693 $ 44,127 $ (3,434 ) (7.8 )%





(In thousands, except percentages) Twenty-six weeks ended February 27, 2021 Twenty-six weeks ended February 29, 2020 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Core Laundry Operations $ 84,236 $ 92,165 $ (7,929 ) (8.6 )% Specialty Garments 12,393 9,506 2,887 30.4 % First Aid 106 2,551 (2,445 ) (95.8 )% Consolidated total $ 96,735 $ 104,222 $ (7,487 ) (7.2 )%

Operating Margin

Thirteen weeks ended February 27, 2021 Thirteen weeks ended February 29, 2020 Core Laundry Operations 8.9 % 9.3 % Specialty Garments 14.9 % 12.9 % First Aid 0.6 % 7.0 % Consolidated total 9.0 % 9.5 %





Twenty-six weeks ended February 27, 2021 Twenty-six weeks ended February 29, 2020 Core Laundry Operations 10.6 % 11.1 % Specialty Garments 16.9 % 13.7 % First Aid 0.3 % 7.9 % Consolidated total 10.8 % 11.2 %

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Twenty-six weeks ended February 27, 2021 Twenty-six weeks ended February 29, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 74,481 $ 82,922 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 52,595 51,430 Amortization of deferred financing costs 56 56 Share-based compensation 3,266 3,227 Accretion on environmental contingencies 224 269 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 492 463 Deferred income taxes 847 727 Other 19 16 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables, less reserves (12,511 ) (4,867 ) Inventories (4,287 ) 6,125 Rental merchandise in service (338 ) 6,839 Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets 2,267 2,170 Accounts payable (1,923 ) (5,815 ) Accrued liabilities 11,460 (1,752 ) Prepaid and accrued income taxes 1,368 (4,941 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 128,016 136,869 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (7,018 ) (41,021 ) Capital expenditures, including capitalization of software costs (66,855 ) (62,271 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 281 236 Net cash used in investing activities (73,592 ) (103,056 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of share-based awards 3 75 Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,643 ) (3,281 ) Repurchase of Common Stock (9,534 ) (14,203 ) Payment of cash dividends (9,069 ) (6,609 ) Net cash used in financing activities (21,243 ) (24,018 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 1,544 187 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 34,725 9,982 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at beginning of period 474,838 385,341 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at end of period $ 509,563 $ 395,323

