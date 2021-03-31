Inovalon Data Powers New Insights on Diverse Healthcare Populations

BOWIE, Md., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced new research to be presented across all major healthcare coverage populations powered by its large-scale, real-world Medical Outcomes Research for Effectiveness and Economics Registry (MORE 2 Registry).

Inovalon’s MORE2 Registry, one of the nation’s largest and most comprehensive healthcare datasets, will be featured in research presented at: the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy Annual Meeting, the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, the American College of Cardiology’s 70th Annual Scientific Session, the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Annual Meeting, Digestive Disease Week 2021, and the AcademyHealth Annual Research Meeting.

“The research that is being presented at these conferences showcases the capabilities and depth of the MORE2 Registry,” said John E. Linnehan, practice director of Health Economics & Advanced Analytics in Inovalon’s Life Sciences & Advisory Services business. “The MORE2 Registry provides an unparalleled view of the healthcare marketplace, giving all healthcare stakeholders practical solutions to understand, influence, and thrive in today’s environment.”

Inovalon’s MORE2 Registry dataset is one of the nation’s largest primary source, longitudinally matched datasets containing real-world medical, pharmacy, laboratory, demographic, and clinical data on more than 332 million unique patients and 61 billion medical events across Medicare fee-for-service, Medicare Part D, Medicare Advantage, managed Medicaid, and commercially insured populations. Ongoing analysis of the MORE2 Registry dataset powers highly valuable insights into important healthcare issues; machine learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence algorithm development and training for Modules of the Inovalon ONE Platform; and the real-time decision support, care, quality, outcomes and economic improvements of healthcare empowered through Inovalon’s solutions.