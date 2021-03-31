 
checkAd

Inovalon Data Powers New Insights on Diverse Healthcare Populations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 13:55  |  35   |   |   

Data-Driven Research Presented at Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP), ISPOR Annual Meeting and Key Spring Conferences Powered by Inovalon’s MORE2 Registry Dataset

BOWIE, Md., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced new research to be presented across all major healthcare coverage populations powered by its large-scale, real-world Medical Outcomes Research for Effectiveness and Economics Registry (MORE2 Registry).

Inovalon’s MORE2 Registry, one of the nation’s largest and most comprehensive healthcare datasets, will be featured in research presented at: the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy Annual Meeting, the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, the American College of Cardiology’s 70th Annual Scientific Session, the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Annual Meeting, Digestive Disease Week 2021, and the AcademyHealth Annual Research Meeting.

“The research that is being presented at these conferences showcases the capabilities and depth of the MORE2 Registry,” said John E. Linnehan, practice director of Health Economics & Advanced Analytics in Inovalon’s Life Sciences & Advisory Services business. “The MORE2 Registry provides an unparalleled view of the healthcare marketplace, giving all healthcare stakeholders practical solutions to understand, influence, and thrive in today’s environment.”

Inovalon’s MORE2 Registry dataset is one of the nation’s largest primary source, longitudinally matched datasets containing real-world medical, pharmacy, laboratory, demographic, and clinical data on more than 332 million unique patients and 61 billion medical events across Medicare fee-for-service, Medicare Part D, Medicare Advantage, managed Medicaid, and commercially insured populations. Ongoing analysis of the MORE2 Registry dataset powers highly valuable insights into important healthcare issues; machine learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence algorithm development and training for Modules of the Inovalon ONE Platform; and the real-time decision support, care, quality, outcomes and economic improvements of healthcare empowered through Inovalon’s solutions.

Seite 1 von 3
Inovalon Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inovalon Data Powers New Insights on Diverse Healthcare Populations Data-Driven Research Presented at Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP), ISPOR Annual Meeting and Key Spring Conferences Powered by Inovalon’s MORE2 Registry DatasetBOWIE, Md., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
UPDATE - LiveWire Ergogenics Reports 2020 Financial Performance
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Humana Expands Use of the Inovalon ONE Platform

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.11.20
2
Inovalon Holdings Inc - Plattform für datengesteuerte Gesundheitsbranche