Michaels Announces Partnership with Instacart for Same-Day Delivery

Michaels, the leading arts and crafts retailer in North America, today announced the company has launched a pilot program with Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, to deliver from nearly 100 Michaels stores across Chicago, Dallas and Washington D.C. With the new partnership, customers can now shop from thousands of arts and crafts products including, canvases, yarn, paint and other art supplies for delivery from the store to their door in as fast as an hour. Following the initial pilot, Michaels delivery via Instacart is expected to expand to all Michaels stores in the U.S. over the coming months.

Instacart logo for announcement that Michaels is partnering with Instacart in Dallas, Chicago and D.C. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Michaels is here for the Makers and we are thrilled to be the first arts and crafts retailer to be on the Instacart Marketplace,” said Heather Bennett, Michaels Executive Vice President of Innovation. “As the largest one-stop shop for all things arts and crafts in North America, our partnership with Instacart provides a quick and convenient way for our Makers to purchase ordinary craft supplies so they can create extraordinary projects.”

“For nearly 50 years, Michaels has inspired consumers across the country with its expansive selection of arts and crafts supplies that help spark creativity, entertainment and learning,” said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “With Spring holidays and Summer break quickly approaching, we know consumers value the convenience of having art supplies, seasonal decor and activity kits for the kids delivered from the store to their door in as fast as an hour. We’re proud to kick off this partnership with Michaels and look forward to making Michaels’ craft aisles even more accessible via the Instacart marketplace.”

To begin shopping from Michaels for same-day delivery via Instacart, customers can visit www.instacart.com/michaels or select the Michaels storefront on the Instacart mobile app. Customers will have the ability to chat directly with their Instacart shopper as their order is being picked at a store and will receive real-time updates as their order is shopped and delivered.

About Michaels

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is North America's largest specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor, and seasonal merchandise for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. The Company operates more than 1,272 Michaels stores in 49 states and Canada. Additionally, the Company serves customers through digital platforms including Michaels.com and Michaels.ca. The Michaels Companies, Inc., also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of high-quality custom and specialty framing merchandise. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit www.michaels.com or download the Michaels app.

About Instacart

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with nearly 600 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 45,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s delivery service is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005579/en/