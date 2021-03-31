Sensata Technologies Holding plc Announces Offering of an Additional $150 Million of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2029 by Sensata Technologies B.V.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) (“Sensata Technologies”) today announced that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary Sensata Technologies B.V. (the “Issuer”) intends to offer, subject to market and other customary conditions, an additional $150 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.000% senior notes due 2029 (the “Additional Notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

The Additional Notes will be issued under the indenture governing the Issuer’s existing 4.000% senior notes due 2029 and will be consolidated and form a single class with the $750 million aggregate principal amount of these notes that were issued by the Issuer on March 29, 2021 (the “Initial Notes” and, together with the Additional Notes, the “Notes”). The Additional Notes will have the same terms as the Initial Notes, other than with respect to the date of issuance and the issue price, and will be fungible with the Initial Notes immediately upon issuance.