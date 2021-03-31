 
checkAd

DSS Releases Full Year 2020 Financial Results Income From Continuing Operations Increased $5.7 Million in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 14:15  |  44   |   |   

Generated positive income of $3.1M vs. a loss of $2.6M in 2019
Revenue up 12% to $17.4M in 2020
Stockholders’ Equity up 522% to $76.5M

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating business segments in direct marketing, consumer packaging, brand protection technology, healthcare, real estate, blockchain security, and securitized digital assets, today announced its financial results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

“I am pleased to report we made tremendous progress in 2020 toward our goal of transforming DSS, an initiative we first embarked upon in 2019,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “Despite an extremely challenging business environment from COVID-19, our team executed on multiple fronts, generating a $5.7 million increase in net income from continuing operations, 12% revenue growth, and a 522% surge in stockholders’ equity. We continue to build on the successes of 2020 with several key strategic initiatives already achieved this year which I believe will help to further accelerate revenue and profit growth in the quarters ahead.”

“Because of our strong and balanced corporate performance in 2020, we are well positioned to drive sustainable growth in 2021,” continued Heuszel. “2020 was our highest net income in years. The investments made in 2020, as well as those we have made and will continue to make in 2021, place us in an advantageous position to capitalize on the wealth of opportunities across the markets we target with our diverse business segments.”

2020 Financial Highlights:
The following summarizes financial highlights of fiscal 2020:

  • Net income from continuing operations increased to $3.1 million, or $1.01 per share, up $5.7 million from a net loss from continuing operations of approximately $2.6 million ($3.05 per share) in 2019. The increase in net income in 2020 primarily reflects the company’s unrealized gains of $10.6 million on its marketable securities.

  • Strengthened cash position with addition of $20.2 million from multiple offerings in 2020, followed by two additional offerings in 2021 generating $61.0 million.

  • Stockholders’ equity increased 522% to $76.5 million as of December 31, 2020, up from $12.3 million at December 31, 2019.

  • Revenue increased 12% to $17.4 million in 2020, up from $15.6 million in 2019.

  • Printed products segment revenue was $13.0 million in 2020, compared to $13.2 million in 2019.

  • Technology sales, services, and licensing segment revenue was $2.1 million in 2020, compared to $2.1 million in 2019.
    Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSS Releases Full Year 2020 Financial Results Income From Continuing Operations Increased $5.7 Million in 2020 Generated positive income of $3.1M vs. a loss of $2.6M in 2019Revenue up 12% to $17.4M in 2020Stockholders’ Equity up 522% to $76.5M ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
UPDATE - LiveWire Ergogenics Reports 2020 Financial Performance
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration