ePlus Honored on the 2021 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

This annual list features IT solution providers of all sizes in North America that have earned cutting-edge technical certifications from leading technology suppliers. These companies have separated themselves from the pack as top solution providers, earning multiple, premier IT certifications, specializations, and partner program designations from industry-leading technology providers.

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized ePlus with a place on its 2021 Tech Elite 250 list. This year marks the eighth time that ePlus has been recognized on the list.

As organizations faced unprecedented challenges over the past year, many customers relied on the specialized knowledge, proven skills and practical experience that ePlus was able to bring to the table to help them stabilize operations and move forward. Whether accelerating digital innovation, building more agile infrastructures or moving workloads to the cloud, ePlus has helped its customers navigate significant disruption and challenges through the application of technology.

“ePlus being named to the Tech Elite 250 is further validation of our ability to consistently demonstrate superior levels of expertise and put that knowledge to work for our customers,” said Mark Marron, CEO and president of ePlus. “The past year has caused many organizations to pivot to find more agile ways to operate, and ePlus provides an unmatched level of skill and experience helping to facilitate those kinds of transitions. Whether assessing and improving a current technology landscape or architecting a new one, our expertise makes us a valuable partner who can truly help organizations achieve more from technology.”

Each year, The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors distinguish the most client-driven technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have earned these high honors — enabling them to deliver exclusive products, services, and customer support — are then selected from a pool of online applicants as well as from The Channel Company’s solution provider database.

“CRN’s Tech Elite 250 list highlights the top solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the best level of service for their customers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “These solution providers have continued to extend their talents and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment to really conveying the most exceptional business value to their customers.”