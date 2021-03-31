Verint Names 2020 Latin American Customer Engagement Partner of the Year Award Winners

The annual recognition honors Verint partners for outstanding achievement. Each winner partnered closely with Verint to help their customers build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise.

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced that it has named its Latin American Partner of the Year award winners across several categories, which were presented at the company’s Sales Kickoff event.

“We are proud to recognize Avaya Latin America, Belltech, ddCom and Wittel as our 2020 award winners,” says Verint’s Diego Gomez, vice president, Latin America and Caribbean. “While the past year has been exceptionally challenging, our partners remained determined and focused on innovation and enabled our customers to leverage AI and analytics to create differentiated experiences.”

Partner of the Year, Latin America – Avaya Latin America

Avaya Latin America, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, was recognized for accelerating its technology integration strategies and its drive to create exceptional customer and employee experiences through solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The company has been a Verint partner for more than 16 years.

“We are honored and thankful for the recognition from Verint as its Partner of the Year,” says Juan Pablo Stamati, alliances leader, Avaya Latin America. “It has been a great year working closer together to deliver the best technology and experiences for our clients’ intelligent contact centers. The increased synergy between the teams is paying off. We look forward to a great 2021, with sustained growth and the ability to bring the best solutions to our customers.”

Top Three Partner Award Winners

Belltech

Verint recognized Belltech in Brazil, a technology solutions integrator, with the ‘Special Project Award’ for the successful Verint Automated Verification project implemented in one of the largest private banks in Brazil. Verint Automated Verification provides end-to-end compliance and operational assurance through the Verint Customer Engagement platform. With more than 22 years of experience and presence in seven countries in Latin America, Belltech provides solutions to improve customer experience.