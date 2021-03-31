 
checkAd

Verint Names 2020 Latin American Customer Engagement Partner of the Year Award Winners

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 14:32  |  36   |   |   

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced that it has named its Latin American Partner of the Year award winners across several categories, which were presented at the company’s Sales Kickoff event.

The annual recognition honors Verint partners for outstanding achievement. Each winner partnered closely with Verint to help their customers build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise.

“We are proud to recognize Avaya Latin America, Belltech, ddCom and Wittel as our 2020 award winners,” says Verint’s Diego Gomez, vice president, Latin America and Caribbean. “While the past year has been exceptionally challenging, our partners remained determined and focused on innovation and enabled our customers to leverage AI and analytics to create differentiated experiences.”

Partner of the Year, Latin America – Avaya Latin America

Avaya Latin America, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, was recognized for accelerating its technology integration strategies and its drive to create exceptional customer and employee experiences through solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The company has been a Verint partner for more than 16 years.

“We are honored and thankful for the recognition from Verint as its Partner of the Year,” says Juan Pablo Stamati, alliances leader, Avaya Latin America. “It has been a great year working closer together to deliver the best technology and experiences for our clients’ intelligent contact centers. The increased synergy between the teams is paying off. We look forward to a great 2021, with sustained growth and the ability to bring the best solutions to our customers.”

Top Three Partner Award Winners

Belltech

Verint recognized Belltech in Brazil, a technology solutions integrator, with the ‘Special Project Award’ for the successful Verint Automated Verification project implemented in one of the largest private banks in Brazil. Verint Automated Verification provides end-to-end compliance and operational assurance through the Verint Customer Engagement platform. With more than 22 years of experience and presence in seven countries in Latin America, Belltech provides solutions to improve customer experience.

Seite 1 von 3
Verint Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verint Names 2020 Latin American Customer Engagement Partner of the Year Award Winners Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced that it has named its Latin American Partner of the Year award winners across several categories, which were presented at the company’s Sales Kickoff event. The annual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
Illumina Committed to Pursuing GRAIL Acquisition to Accelerate Access to Breakthrough Multi-Cancer ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
voxeljet AG Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
Intel 2020 Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Awards
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
Avaya and ISI Earn Top Honors at Verint’s North American Partner of the Year Awards
24.03.21
For Third Consecutive Year Customers Give Verint a Perfect Score in Overall Vendor Satisfaction for Workforce Management
22.03.21
Verint to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results on Wednesday, March 31, 2021
09.03.21
Verint Wins Multiple Awards for Excellence and Innovation in Customer Engagement
08.03.21
Industry Thought Leaders and Verint Experts to Spotlight the Future of Work and Experience Management in March
04.03.21
Costco, Amazon and Apple Take Top Spots in Retail Customer Satisfaction Study