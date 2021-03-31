 
checkAd

Avaya and ISI Earn Top Honors at Verint’s North American Partner of the Year Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 14:30  |  14   |   |   

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced that it has named its North American Partner of the Year award winners across several categories, which were presented at the company’s Sales Kickoff event.

The annual recognition honors Verint partners for outstanding achievement. Each winner partnered closely with Verint to help their customers build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. This year the Partner of the Year Award winners are Avaya and ISI.

Avaya was honored as the North American Enterprise Partner of the Year. As a Verint partner for more than 16 years, Avaya was recognized for its ability to accelerate successful customer transitions to the cloud. With Verint’s SaaS Workforce Engagement offerings supporting the Avaya OneCloud Subscription and Avaya OneCloud Private solution portfolios, the strategic relationship between Avaya and Verint continues to build momentum.

ISI was named North American General Business Partner of the Year. A distributor in Verint’s partner ecosystem, ISI helped organizations increase the value they bring to the market with an expanded Verint portfolio in the cloud, resulting in the company becoming the top performer in the General Business category.

“Over the past year, our customers were challenged with new workforce dynamics, ever-expanding customer engagement channels, and exponentially more consumer interactions – all which must be managed with limited budget and resources,” says Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances. “We are proud to recognize Avaya and ISI for their commitment to assist customers in overcoming those challenges. We also recognize these partners for helping their customers deliver exceptional experiences and supporting our goal to deliver boundless customer engagement.”

The Verint Partner Program has more than 350 partners in over 100 countries across the globe. The program objective is to create a highly successful global partner ecosystem that leverages Verint solutions and expertise to build enduring customer relationships. It’s through these partnerships that our customers can power today’s evolving workforce, meet increasing consumer interaction volumes and demands and deliver differentiated experiences at scale. This ecosystem is made up of resellers, OEMs, system integrators and service/delivery partners. Verint partners have access to market leading technology, training, best practices and other resources to successfully implement customer engagement solutions in the cloud, on premise, or in a hybrid environment. Partners are selected for their expertise, innovation and dedication to helping organizations deliver exceptional customer experiences. Find more information about Partnering with Verint.

Visit Verint’s Customer Engagement Cloud Platform for more information.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement to help customers close the engagement capacity gap.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2020, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Verint Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avaya and ISI Earn Top Honors at Verint’s North American Partner of the Year Awards Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced that it has named its North American Partner of the Year award winners across several categories, which were presented at the company’s Sales Kickoff event. The annual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
Illumina Committed to Pursuing GRAIL Acquisition to Accelerate Access to Breakthrough Multi-Cancer ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
voxeljet AG Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
Intel 2020 Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Awards
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:32 Uhr
Verint Names 2020 Latin American Customer Engagement Partner of the Year Award Winners
24.03.21
For Third Consecutive Year Customers Give Verint a Perfect Score in Overall Vendor Satisfaction for Workforce Management
22.03.21
Verint to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results on Wednesday, March 31, 2021
09.03.21
Verint Wins Multiple Awards for Excellence and Innovation in Customer Engagement
08.03.21
Industry Thought Leaders and Verint Experts to Spotlight the Future of Work and Experience Management in March
04.03.21
Costco, Amazon and Apple Take Top Spots in Retail Customer Satisfaction Study