Avaya and ISI Earn Top Honors at Verint’s North American Partner of the Year Awards

The annual recognition honors Verint partners for outstanding achievement. Each winner partnered closely with Verint to help their customers build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. This year the Partner of the Year Award winners are Avaya and ISI.

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced that it has named its North American Partner of the Year award winners across several categories, which were presented at the company’s Sales Kickoff event.

Avaya was honored as the North American Enterprise Partner of the Year. As a Verint partner for more than 16 years, Avaya was recognized for its ability to accelerate successful customer transitions to the cloud. With Verint’s SaaS Workforce Engagement offerings supporting the Avaya OneCloud Subscription and Avaya OneCloud Private solution portfolios, the strategic relationship between Avaya and Verint continues to build momentum.

ISI was named North American General Business Partner of the Year. A distributor in Verint’s partner ecosystem, ISI helped organizations increase the value they bring to the market with an expanded Verint portfolio in the cloud, resulting in the company becoming the top performer in the General Business category.

“Over the past year, our customers were challenged with new workforce dynamics, ever-expanding customer engagement channels, and exponentially more consumer interactions – all which must be managed with limited budget and resources,” says Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances. “We are proud to recognize Avaya and ISI for their commitment to assist customers in overcoming those challenges. We also recognize these partners for helping their customers deliver exceptional experiences and supporting our goal to deliver boundless customer engagement.”

The Verint Partner Program has more than 350 partners in over 100 countries across the globe. The program objective is to create a highly successful global partner ecosystem that leverages Verint solutions and expertise to build enduring customer relationships. It’s through these partnerships that our customers can power today’s evolving workforce, meet increasing consumer interaction volumes and demands and deliver differentiated experiences at scale. This ecosystem is made up of resellers, OEMs, system integrators and service/delivery partners. Verint partners have access to market leading technology, training, best practices and other resources to successfully implement customer engagement solutions in the cloud, on premise, or in a hybrid environment. Partners are selected for their expertise, innovation and dedication to helping organizations deliver exceptional customer experiences. Find more information about Partnering with Verint.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement to help customers close the engagement capacity gap.

