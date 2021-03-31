 
Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Chief Executive Officer Kristin Peck and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Glenn David will review first quarter 2021 financial results and respond to questions from financial analysts during the call.

Investors and the public may access the live webcast by visiting the Zoetis website at http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. Information on accessing and pre-registering for the webcast is available beginning today. A replay of the webcast will be made available on May 6, 2021.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses in advancing care for animals. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, technologies and services, including biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2020, the company generated annual revenue of $6.7 billion with approximately 11,300 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

