Avaya Receives ‘Partner of the Year’ Awards from Verint for Transforming Customer and Employee Experiences Across the Globe

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that it has been recognized by Verint as its North American Enterprise Partner of the Year, EMEA Partner of the Year and Latin American Partner of the Year. Avaya was singled out for its achievements in delivering innovation for customer engagement, and for outstanding collaboration in helping organizations achieve business goals, revenue objectives and growth.

Verint is a technology partner providing customer engagement solutions integrated into the Avaya OneCloud CCaaS contact center portfolio. Together, Avaya and Verint are delivering AI-based knowledge management to organizations worldwide, to enable better employee and customer experiences. Avaya’s most recent accolades highlight the company’s innovation in cloud and AI:

  • North American Enterprise Partner of the Year – Recognized for cloud-based deployments helping organizations bring new operational intelligence capabilities through CCaaS solutions that transform customer experiences.
  • Partner of the Year, Latin America– Recognized for providing the best experiences for customers through solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI).
  • EMEA Partner Deal of the Year – Recognized for exemplary performance in project wins, consulting, cloud transition and customer engagement.

“Every brand strives to deliver exceptional experiences that improve customer satisfaction and increase customer loyalty. Being able to meet the needs of the ‘everything customer’ and make them feel special and connected to your brand requires the engagement of the entire organization including the contact center, the back office, branch office…and all employees,” said Steven Spears, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Avaya. “The Avaya-Verint partnership has been at the forefront of delivering exceptional experiences for over 16 years, helping organizations meet and exceed customer expectations with engaged and knowledgeable staff, and building stronger brands as a result.”

“Our partners play an important role in our business, and we congratulate Avaya on their great achievements across multiple awards,” said John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances, Verint. “Technology partners like Avaya are an integral part of our success and go-to-market strategy, and we are pleased to recognize their achievements and highlight how together we best solve the business requirements of our joint customers. In reflecting on the successes of the past year, the judging panel selected Avaya based on their expertise, proven track record and focus on customer success.”

