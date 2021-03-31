Iteris, Inc . (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that OC 405 Partners Joint Venture is expanding its use of Iteris’ ClearGuide solution as part of the I-405 Improvement Project in southern California, supporting its traffic management operations during construction.

OC 405 Partners Joint Venture Extends Use of Iteris’ ClearGuide SaaS Solution to Manage Traffic During I-405 Improvement Project (Photo: Business Wire)

With real-time and historical traffic data from HERE Technologies – a global leader in mapping and location platform services – ClearGuide gives OC 405 Partners Joint Venture – the joint venture team responsible for delivering the project – the ability to manage and minimize construction impacts, and increase safety and mobility for 370,000 daily southern California road users during the construction phase of the $2.08 billion project.

OC 405 Partners Joint Venture innovative combination of Iteris’ specialized consulting services and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for traffic management demonstrates how transportation agencies and contractors nationwide can improve safety while reducing congestion during construction.

ClearGuide is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

By extending this SaaS agreement, OC 405 Partners Joint Venture will have continued access to ClearGuide’s powerful features including: dynamic maps to support detailed traffic analysis during construction; features to help identify and mitigate congestion; animations to analyze events and optimize response plans; historical trend reports and dynamic congestion charts to track reliability and support planning of project detour routes in and around the cities of Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Westminster and Seal Beach.