RBB Bancorp Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) today announced the completion of the redemption on March 31, 2021 of all of its outstanding 6.5% Fixed-to-Floating Subordinated Notes due March 31, 2026 (CUSIP 74930 B AA 3) (the “Notes”). The redemption price for the Notes was equal to 100% of principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of March 31, 2021.

In accordance with the terms of the Notes, the holders of the Notes received notice of the redemption, the redemption price and further instructions and details related to the process of such redemption. Payment of the redemption price for the Notes will be made through RBB Bancorp and the Depositary Trust Company.