 
checkAd

Itron and Con Edison Achieve Utility Network Milestone

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 14:45  |  51   |   |   

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) has deployed a total of 4 million smart gas modules and electricity meters across its service territory in New York as a part of its Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project with Itron. The utility has also deployed 25,000 methane detectors developed through Itron’s ecosystem, which have successfully detected and mitigated over 300 valid gas events.

Utilizing Itron’s open, standards-based Industrial IoT (IIoT) platform, Con Edison is able to improve outage detection and restoration, and reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by ensuring grid operation is at optimum voltage levels. Leveraging its high-performance network, the utility reads its entire install base of electric meters every 15 minutes, resulting in over 375 million meter reads each day. Taking advantage of Itron’s comprehensive set of managed hosting, operational and analytics services, Con Edison is equipped to maximize its operations and enhance customer service. Con Edison is also improving safety in its delivery of natural gas with New Cosmos’ award-winning battery-powered natural gas detectors. These devices utilize Itron’s Milli 5 battery-optimized communications module, enabling them to seamlessly connect to Con Edison’s high-performance IIoT network.

“We are excited to celebrate this impressive milestone with Con Edison, a customer who we continue to collaborate with on innovative projects time and time again,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “Our work with Con Edison demonstrates Itron’s commitment to redefine what is possible with intelligent connectivity and to support Con Edison to provide reliable, resilient and efficient energy to its consumers.”

“With Itron’s extensible IIoT platform, we have been able to meet the evolving needs of our customers while bringing greater efficiency, safety and reliability to our delivery of electricity and natural gas,” said Tom Magee, general manager of the AMI implementation team at Con Edison.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Itron Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Itron and Con Edison Achieve Utility Network Milestone Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) has deployed a total of 4 million smart gas modules and electricity meters across its service …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
Illumina Committed to Pursuing GRAIL Acquisition to Accelerate Access to Breakthrough Multi-Cancer ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
voxeljet AG Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
Intel 2020 Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Awards
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
Itron Named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide
30.03.21
Itron Launches Residential Smart Electricity Meter for German Market
25.03.21
Itron to Host Regional Itron Utility Week in Asia-Pacific
23.03.21
Itron Expands Sales Channel Partner Program to EMEA
15.03.21
Welsh Utility Signs Contract with Itron to Improve Water Data Management
10.03.21
Itron Prices $400 Million Zero Coupon Convertible Senior Notes Offering
10.03.21
Itron Prices Follow-on Public Offering
08.03.21
Itron Announces $400 Million Convertible Senior Notes
08.03.21
Itron Announces Launch of Follow-On Public Offering
02.03.21
Itron Wins “Public Safety Innovation of the Year” IoT Breakthrough Award for Third Consecutive Year