Itron and Con Edison Achieve Utility Network Milestone

Utilizing Itron’s open, standards-based Industrial IoT (IIoT) platform, Con Edison is able to improve outage detection and restoration, and reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by ensuring grid operation is at optimum voltage levels. Leveraging its high-performance network, the utility reads its entire install base of electric meters every 15 minutes, resulting in over 375 million meter reads each day. Taking advantage of Itron’s comprehensive set of managed hosting, operational and analytics services, Con Edison is equipped to maximize its operations and enhance customer service. Con Edison is also improving safety in its delivery of natural gas with New Cosmos’ award-winning battery-powered natural gas detectors. These devices utilize Itron’s Milli 5 battery-optimized communications module, enabling them to seamlessly connect to Con Edison’s high-performance IIoT network.

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) has deployed a total of 4 million smart gas modules and electricity meters across its service territory in New York as a part of its Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project with Itron. The utility has also deployed 25,000 methane detectors developed through Itron’s ecosystem, which have successfully detected and mitigated over 300 valid gas events.

“We are excited to celebrate this impressive milestone with Con Edison, a customer who we continue to collaborate with on innovative projects time and time again,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “Our work with Con Edison demonstrates Itron’s commitment to redefine what is possible with intelligent connectivity and to support Con Edison to provide reliable, resilient and efficient energy to its consumers.”

“With Itron’s extensible IIoT platform, we have been able to meet the evolving needs of our customers while bringing greater efficiency, safety and reliability to our delivery of electricity and natural gas,” said Tom Magee, general manager of the AMI implementation team at Con Edison.

