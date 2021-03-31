MaxLinear Appoints Tsu-Jae King Liu to Its Board of Directors

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Liu to our board of directors,” said Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., MaxLinear’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Her world renowned expertise in semiconductor process technologies as a co-inventor of the FinFET, and her extensive leadership experience, including as a member of the board of directors of Intel, will be invaluable to MaxLinear as we continue to grow and deliver innovative semiconductor solutions that help shape the future of networking and communications.”

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, announced today the appointment of Dr. Tsu-Jae King Liu, Dean and Professor of the College of Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, to its board of directors. Dr. Liu has been appointed a Class I director with a term continuing until the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, effective immediately.

“I am thrilled to join the MaxLinear board,” stated Dr. Liu. “I look forward to working with my fellow board members and the management team to help accelerate MaxLinear’s progress towards its ambitious goals, which are at the heart of its exciting strategic roadmap.”

Dr. Tsu-Jae King Liu currently serves as Dean of the College of Engineering at UC Berkeley and holds the Roy W. Carlson endowed chair. She is a professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences and is also a member of the board of directors of Intel Corporation. In addition, Dr. Liu is an elected member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering and is a fellow of the U.S. National Academy of Inventors. Among her awards are the Ross M. Tucker AIME Electronics Materials Award for seminal work in polycrystalline silicon-germanium thin films, a NSF Career Award for research in thin-film transistor technology, the Intel Outstanding Researcher in Nanotechnology Award, the IEEE Aldert van der Ziel Award for distinguished educational and research efforts in electronics, and the DARPA Significant Technical Achievement Award for co-inventing the FinFET, an advanced transistor design used in all leading computer chips today. Dr. Liu earned her B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from Stanford University in 1984, 1986, and 1994 respectively.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connectivity and access, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

