Brain Scientific Starts Selling Its NeuroCaps to VA Hospitals

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Brain Scientific Inc. (OTCQB: BRSF) (the “Company”), a neurology focused medical device and software company, has announced it has received its first purchase order for its NeuroCap, a pre-gelled, disposable EEG headset, from the Department of Veterans Affairs – VA Medical Centers for one of its hospitals.

“Our team at Brain Scientific is proud to start what it hopes will be a long-term relationship to serve patient needs at VA Medical Centers and do our part to help reduce risk factors for both patients and staff. Our disposable EEG NeuroCap diminishes the potential for cross contamination, HAI and exposure for staff members and patients. Sanitation is a major concern for hospitals and is even more crucial in COVID-19 times as neurodiagnostic teams are urged to find alternatives to reusable products,” said Amy Griffith, VP Strategy and Business Development of Brain Scientific, Inc.

The global pandemic has highlighted the need for rapid testing, including EEG, as studies show that more than 80% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients present with neurological symptoms. The Company’s NeuroCap was designed for quick application and analysis when time matters most. The NeuroCap features 19 channels and 22 electrodes in accordance with the international system, produces high-quality study results and is a natural fit for inpatient as well as outpatient settings.

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific is a commercial-stage healthcare company with two FDA-cleared products, providing next-gen solutions to the neurology market. The Company’s smart diagnostic devices and sensors simplify administration, shorten scan time and cut costs, allowing clinicians to make rapid decisions remotely and bridge the widening gap in access to neurological care. To learn more about our corporate strategy, devices or for investor relations please visit: www.brainscientific.com or email us at info@memorymd.com.

About VA

The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is the largest integrated health care system in the United States, providing care at 1,255 health care facilities, including 170 VA Medical Centers and 1,074 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity (VHA outpatient clinics) to over 9 million veterans enrolled in the VA health care program.

https://www.va.gov/

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “could,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances, and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions, and are subject to several risks and uncertainties and other influences, over many of which the Company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of our products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, volatility in the price of the Company's raw materials and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

