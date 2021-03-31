 
ISW Holdings Inc. (ISWH) Offers Diversification in a Single Company

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Companies Offer Diverse Opportunities Under One Umbrella,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/cHeD0

Identifying and staying in front of market trends and emerging sectors has always been a challenge for everyone from “big money” to the retail investor. Two of the most bullish market segments in the last couple years have been cryptocurrency and telehealth, both with tailwinds that were fanned by the pandemic to accelerate consumer adoption and magnified market awareness. Institutional money has been pouring into each, further adding to the momentum and validating investment theses. 

It’s difficult to get exposure to both from a single company, but diversification is the mantra of ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH), which has been actively growing its portfolio in both cryptocurrency and healthcare, which complements its logistics and supply chain management division. There are only a select few public companies that offer such diverse opportunity under one umbrella.

About ISW Holdings Inc.

ISW Holdings, based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. The company’s expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through its proprietary procurement process. Together, with its partners, ISW Holdings seeks to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. The company is able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

For more information about the company, visit www.ISWHoldings.com.

