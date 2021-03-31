 
Bright Mountain Media Produces “COVID-19 One Year Later” Featured Stories

Series Explores How the Pandemic has Touched the Lives of Families Across The Country

Boca Raton, FL, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM), an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, has launched an new series, “COVID-19: One Year Later” across its owned and operated family of websites to reflect the experiences and changes families have endured since the beginning of the pandemic.

“On March 13, 2020, the United States went into an effective lockdown after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency,” said Emily Smith, CEO of Wild Sky Media, a division of Bright Mountain Media. “This move changed the lives of men, women, and children across the country personally and professionally. In our series, we reflect on those changes, from the effects on jobs – with many moms opting to devote their time to caring for and homeschooling their kids – to education, mental health, and more. Many of us experienced loss or illness either personally or to someone close to us. In our series, we celebrate the resilience of the moms who have helped us endure this tumultuous year.”

Two ongoing series are available for readers:

Mom.com: COVID-19: One Year Later

Café Mom - COVID-19: One Year Later

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) is an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, efficiently connecting brands with targeted consumer demographics through the removal of middlemen in the advertising services process. The Company’s publishing division, led by Wild Sky Media, offers significant global reach through hyper-engaging content and multicultural audiences, reaching over 230 million users monthly as it tells the unique stories of our most diverse generation. The Company’s robust portfolio of websites includes Mom.com, CafeMom, LittleThings, MamásLatinas and many more. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes, ” and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions., and the realization of any expected benefits from such acquisitions You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Bright Mountain Media, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

