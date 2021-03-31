New Rio Tinto Plant in Utah Points to Growing Demand for Tellurium

A recent article in U.S. News & World Report notes that “Rio Tinto is diving into the growing market for solar energy generation, which increased by 22% on a global scale in 2019. About 20% of U.S. electrical generation is from renewable energy, including solar.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deer Horn Capital Inc. (CSE: DHC , OTCBB: GODYF ) (or “Deer Horn ”) reports that a new tellurium recovery plant under construction by Rio Tinto in Utah points to growing tellurium demand for solar panels and other applications such as next-generation lithium-tellurium (Li-Te) batteries. The new plant will be part of Rio Tinto’s Kennecott copper mine near Salt Lake City.

Rio Tinto is investing $2.9 million to set up the plant, which will recover tellurium as a byproduct of copper smelting. The plant will have a capacity to produce approximately 20 tonnes of tellurium per year.

Most of the world’s tellurium is produced as a by-product of copper smelting. However, solar panel manufacturers such as First Solar Inc. and other end users have long sought primary sources of tellurium (rather than as a by-product) to help balance the supply chain and its dependence on copper refining.

A March 9, 2021 article in PV Magazine noted that First Solar is in talks with Rio Tinto to procure the tellurium at Kennecott for its cadmium telluride (CadTel) semiconductor processing in the United States.

Deer Horn President and CEO Tyrone Docherty stated: “For several years, we have been in discussions with primary users of tellurium to potentially supply the metal from our Deer Horn property in north-central British Columbia. The signs are there that tellurium demand is growing, and they will continue to grow as the need for alternative energy and new green technology expands. Uses for tellurium are expanding, and research is ongoing worldwide to exploit its unique properties.”

First Solar has described the Deer Horn property as one of the world’s most important primary tellurium properties, as Deer Horn hosts one of the world’s few NI 43-101 certified tellurium resources. Further exploration of the gold-silver-tellurium discovery is planned to expand and develop the project and bring it to production. A 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment noted that the resource is open to depth and in two directions.