Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWireClean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “More Hydrogen-Powered Cars Are Coming; Can They Be Fueled?,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/eUGmt

Cars and trucks powered by hydrogen, the most abundant resource in the universe, are on the road now with more planned and in production. Hydrogen power may well be the solution to truly weaning from fossil fuels, turning the tide on CO2 emissions and ushering in a new era of emission-free transportation — but only if vehicles running on the power can find fuel. Even with major automakers rolling out new hydrogen vehicles and a wealth of hydrogen in the universe, there’s a serious shortage of hydrogen fueling stations. With less than 100 public hydrogen stations in the USA, hydrogen fueling stations are the missing infrastructure critical to propel and sustain hydrogen vehicle growth.

Using patented next-generation technology, Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6) (OTC: MOTNF) intends to rectify the paucity of hydrogen fueling stations and become a powerful factor as ever more hydrogen vehicles take to the road. Clean Power Capital owns 94.5% of PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., which builds, installs and supports low-cost, onsite hydrogen fueling and dispensing units.

About Clean Power Capital Corp. 

Clean Power is an investment company that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high-return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in its investments.

For more information about the company, please visit www.CleanPower.Capital.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MOTNF are available in the company’s newsroom at https://nnw.fm/MOTNF.

