Assure Holdings Expands into Telehealth for the Provision of IONM Services and Performs First Case

“The Company’s expansion into telehealth represents an important milestone in establishing Assure as the standard of care in the IONM industry and a leading provider in the United States,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “Providing this service enables Assure to offer hospitals, surgeons and insurance payors a more robust and differentiated offering.”

DENVER, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “ Company ” or “ Assure ”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“ IONM ”), is pleased to announce that through its wholly owned subsidiary, it expanded into telemedicine by launching professional neurology services for IONM and performed its first case. The offering will be a straightforward transition as the Company replaces a third-party vendor with professional services furnished through a wholly owned subsidiary.

Farlinger continued, “Providing telehealth neurology services ourselves will allow Assure to control quality of service in all aspects of our IONM offering. This is a key consideration for payors as we negotiate new in-network agreements, strengthens our offering as we position to sell directly to hospitals and enhances continuity with the surgeons we support. It also creates potential for additional margin in existing operations as well as new organic growth opportunities. In addition, we believe providing this service will allow us to leverage our scale in terms of case volume and facilitates the capture of a greater share of revenue and margin on each IONM procedure.”

Farlinger concluded, “We consider our telehealth function to be among Assure’s greatest potential market opportunities. The initial roll-out of this offering will be focused on providing telehealth neurology services to Assure patients; however, we expect to expand and support other IONM providers and hospitals. Further, we intend to market this offering to doctors and medical groups that need telehealth neurology services associated with epilepsy, electroencephalogram (EEG) and sleep disorders, among other services.”

Assure recently made its first two hires relating to the Company’s telehealth professional neurology services. The Company is actively recruiting to fill additional positions and expects to gradually ramp-up staffing for this function over the course of 2021 and beyond.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.