CEMATRIX Announces $6 Million in New Awards, Growing Backlog now $94.4 Million

Including the $6.0M in new project awards, the Corporation’s backlog now totals $94.4 million. $13.2 million of the Corporation’s backlog is Contracted and $81.2 million is Contracts in Process.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (" CEMATRIX " or the " Company ") a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products announced that its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, which include CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. (“CCI”), MixOnSite USA Inc. (“MOS”) and Pacific International Grout Company (“PIGCO’) have been awarded $6.0 million in new projects.

As of January 1, 2021, the Corporation’s Backlog is defined as Contracts plus Contracts in Process. Contracts in Process are defined as projects where the related contract is in office for review or signature; or signed and returned to the client for their signature; or is in the post award project submission process; or is awarded by letter of intent; or is awarded by some other form of written communication.

“These new projects include a tunnel grouting project and a wharf backfill project in the United States, a Canadian based tunnel grouting project and several smaller geo-technical projects in various locations throughout North America,” stated Jeff Kendrick, CEMATRIX President and CEO. “Although the COVID situation continues, management is seeing most of its projects move forward as anticipated and does not expect significant future delays at this time. Furthermore, management is also experiencing an uptick in weekly bid levels, in both the United States and Canada. This recent market strength does not include potential project opportunities that may arise from the $1 trillion of replacement infrastructure projects that the government of the United States announced earlier this year to spur economic activity.”

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America’s largest Cellular Concrete company. For more information please visit our website at www.cematrix.com.