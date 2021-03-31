Liquid Media to Create Multi-Token IP Platform in Partnership with CurrencyWorks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR), a business solutions company empowering independent intellectual property (IP) creators to develop, finance, deliver, license, monetize, and protect their professional video IP globally, today announced plans to create the first of its kind multi-token IP platform. Liquid is engaged in partnership discussions for platform engineering with CurrencyWorks (TSX-V: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK).



The Liquid Media Token Platform (LMPT) will serve to support the evolving needs of film, entertainment and gaming industry professionals, and capture opportunities to conceptualize and create content once, then monetize it in perpetuity.