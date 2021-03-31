Global Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend

PHOENIX, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has declared, under its dividend policy, a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.02434 per common share (an annualized amount of $0.29208 per share), which will be payable on April 30, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2021.



About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 16 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually.