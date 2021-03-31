 
checkAd

DGAP-News Immunic and 4SC AG Sign Agreement Regarding the Settlement of Royalty Obligations for Immunic's Lead Program, IMU-838

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.03.2021, 14:50  |  28   |   |   

DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc. / Key word(s): Agreement
Immunic and 4SC AG Sign Agreement Regarding the Settlement of Royalty Obligations for Immunic's Lead Program, IMU-838

31.03.2021 / 14:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Immunic and 4SC AG Sign Agreement Regarding the Settlement of Royalty Obligations for Immunic's Lead Program, IMU-838

NEW YORK and PLANEGG-MARTINSRIED, Germany, March 31, 2021 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and 4SC AG (FSE Prime Standard: VSC), today announced the signing of an agreement under which Immunic will settle its remaining obligation of a 4.4% royalty on net sales of selective oral DHODH inhibitor, IMU-838, for $17.25 million. The transaction will be payable 50% in cash and 50% in shares of Immunic's common stock.

Immunic acquired lead program IMU-838 in September 2016 from 4SC AG through an asset acquisition, in exchange for a one-time upfront cash payment, future milestone payments and a royalty on net sales for a certain period. With completion of this transaction, no further payment obligations remain between Immunic and 4SC.

"Execution of this agreement with 4SC is key, as it provides us with 100% of the future sales potential of our lead asset, IMU-838," stated Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic. "Backed by exceptionally strong data generated by our phase 2 EMPhASIS trial in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), we are now planning to initiate a phase 3 trial during the second half of this year. We are excited to move our pipeline forward and the acquisition of the royalties will enable us to realize the full market potential of IMU-838, not only as a treatment for RRMS but also as a potential new therapeutic option for ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, COVID-19, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, thereby driving significant future value for our shareholders."

Seite 1 von 4
Blei jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Immunic and 4SC AG Sign Agreement Regarding the Settlement of Royalty Obligations for Immunic's Lead Program, IMU-838 DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc. / Key word(s): Agreement Immunic and 4SC AG Sign Agreement Regarding the Settlement of Royalty Obligations for Immunic's Lead Program, IMU-838 31.03.2021 / 14:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Dividendenvorschlag des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home 2020 Jahresergebnis über Markterwartungen
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020: sehr gute ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erzielt Rekordergebnis und kündigt eine zylindrische Lithium-Ionen- ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Kumulierter Auftragseingang im vierten Quartal 2020 und ersten Quartal 2021 ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Widerstandsfähiges Geschäft - vertrauensvoll in die Zukunft
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
BiomX Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
11:32 Uhr
InMobi dominiert bei den MMA SMARTIES MENA 2020 mit 15 Auszeichnungen einschließlich ‚Technology Enabler of the Year‘ und ‚Best in Show‘
03:05 Uhr
Sevan Multi-Site Solutions ist ein Branchenführer im Bereich schlüsselfertiger End-to-End-Projekte
30.03.21
Zilliant gibt Malvern Panalytical als neuen Kunden für Price Manager und IQ Anywhere bekannt
30.03.21
DGAP-News: GBC Kapital: HAEMATO AG schließt Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab - Kapitalerhöhung wurde von der GBC Kapital als Lead Manager Institutional Sales begleitet
30.03.21
DGAP-News: Rautenberg Moritz & Co. GmbH: Bei Rautenberg Moritz & Co. rückt Gero Steinröder in die Geschäftsführung auf - Führungskreis auf vier Managing Partner ausgebaut
30.03.21
Peptone kündigt eine Zusammenarbeit mit NVIDIA und Verne Global an, um sein KI-gesteuertes Protein-Engineering-System zu skalieren
29.03.21
Leading European B2B IT Marketing Agency, BNZSA, Expands Operations into North America
26.03.21
Nyt aktietilbagekøbsprogram i SP Group A/S
26.03.21
MDAX: Fraport AG platziert erfolgreich Unternehmensanleihe

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
70
Blei/Zink/Silber-XXL-Resourcen : Hudbay minreals