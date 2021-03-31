DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc. / Key word(s): Agreement Immunic and 4SC AG Sign Agreement Regarding the Settlement of Royalty Obligations for Immunic's Lead Program, IMU-838 31.03.2021 / 14:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEW YORK and PLANEGG-MARTINSRIED, Germany, March 31, 2021 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and 4SC AG (FSE Prime Standard: VSC), today announced the signing of an agreement under which Immunic will settle its remaining obligation of a 4.4% royalty on net sales of selective oral DHODH inhibitor, IMU-838, for $17.25 million. The transaction will be payable 50% in cash and 50% in shares of Immunic's common stock.

Immunic acquired lead program IMU-838 in September 2016 from 4SC AG through an asset acquisition, in exchange for a one-time upfront cash payment, future milestone payments and a royalty on net sales for a certain period. With completion of this transaction, no further payment obligations remain between Immunic and 4SC.

"Execution of this agreement with 4SC is key, as it provides us with 100% of the future sales potential of our lead asset, IMU-838," stated Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic. "Backed by exceptionally strong data generated by our phase 2 EMPhASIS trial in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), we are now planning to initiate a phase 3 trial during the second half of this year. We are excited to move our pipeline forward and the acquisition of the royalties will enable us to realize the full market potential of IMU-838, not only as a treatment for RRMS but also as a potential new therapeutic option for ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, COVID-19, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, thereby driving significant future value for our shareholders."