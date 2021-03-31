 
Harrow Council Moves to the Cloud with 8x8 to Enhance Delivery of Essential Harrow Services

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that Harrow Council has deployed the 8x8 integrated cloud contact centre and communications product as part of its digital transformation agenda to enhance the delivery of essential services for its more than 240,000 residents.

Harrow Council Moves to the Cloud with 8x8 to Enhance Delivery of Essential Harrow Services (Graphic: Business Wire)

As one of London’s 32 borough councils, Harrow Council embarked on an ambitious digital transformation plan to improve the services provided to residents, businesses and visitors. The Council faced challenges that were common among public sector organisations. It was hampered by legacy on-premises systems that were unreliable, costly to maintain, and offered limited functionality. These technology shortcomings were further exacerbated when the council’s mission-critical “Access Harrow” contact centre and telephony system struggled to support employees and contact centre agents transitioning to remote work.

With their decision to replace their legacy systems, Harrow Council selected 8x8’s integrated cloud contact centre and communications platform to improve manageability and reliability, ensure business resiliency, enable an operate-from-anywhere workforce, and lower costs. Working with 8x8, the Council quickly equipped their 160 “Access Harrow” operators—who handle everything from missed garbage collection to helping residents pay their council tax—with the ability to engage customers across voice and digital channels while having a 360-degree view of customer needs and interactions. 8x8’s intuitive user experience and enhanced functionality helped make the deployment and adoption easy and seamless even as most employees were trained remotely. The result was a streamlined employee and customer experience with advanced analytics and reporting, allowing operators to consult and collaborate with colleagues to resolve customer issues through immediate access to relevant information.

