 Rand Capital Announces $4.5 Million in Funding for New Portfolio Companies in First Quarter 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021   

Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) (“Rand”), a business development company, today announced that it recently funded two new portfolio companies with a total investment of approximately $4.5 million, primarily through debt instruments with equity components.

Rand funded a term loan with warrants for Seybert’s Billiard Supply as part of a larger investment led by Moa Capital, a growth private equity firm. In partnership with the Seybert’s founder, Sid Kreis, Moa acquired an equity interest in the company while also providing growth capital. Seybert’s, which was founded in 1998, carries a variety of premium billiard equipment for serious billiard players and is the largest distributor of Predator Billiard cues in the U.S. Seybert’s has developed one of the leading e-commerce platforms for the billiard category and is known for its quality product and service. With the capital infusion, Seybert’s is planning to expand its social media presence and grow its e-commerce marketing and customer service platforms. Its marketing strategy will leverage the company’s long-standing reputation and expertise in the sport. More information can be found at https://www.seyberts.com/.

Rand partnered with Callodine Strategic Credit (“CSC”), an affiliate of Rand’s external adviser, Rand Capital Management (“RCM”), and Baymark Capital to provide acquisition and growth capital in connection with the formation of a full-service fire protection platform created by the merger of Swanson Fire Protection and Residential & Commercial Fire Protection. Rand’s participation in the transaction consisted of debt funding in the form of a subordinated debenture and the acquisition of preferred equity. The merged companies offer a suite of end-to-end fire protection products and services for commercial and residential facilities in a fast-growing industry. With offices in Jacksonville, Florida and Waldorf, Maryland, the combined company has operations spanning across multiple states. Combined under the name BMP Swanson Holdco, LLC, the company has grown revenue on a historical combined company basis since 2017, has established a solid reputation in the industry and the merged companies have been in business for a combined 48 years.

