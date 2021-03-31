The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Canoo Inc. (“Canoo” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GOEV) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Canoo is the subject of an article published by The Verge on March 29, 2021. The article, titled, “Canoo’s deal with Hyundai appears dead,” states that “Canoo chairman Tony Aquila shared the news Monday during an icy investor call — Canoo’s first as a publicly-traded company.” The article added, “when pressed on the startup’s previous claims,” the current chairman “pointed to its prior leadership,” and “that talk of potential partnerships was ‘presumptuous.’” The article noted that “Canoo quietly uploaded a new investor presentation to its investor relations website on Monday that no longer mentions Hyundai.” Based on this news, shares of Canoo dropped by more than 21% on March 30, 2021.