Vertex Introduces Indirect Tax Accelerator for Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP

Cloud solution simplifies global tax determination for Oracle Cloud ERP customers

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), is introducing the Vertex Indirect Tax Accelerator for Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). This solution is hosted on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to support advanced tax management worldwide. As more companies move technology applications to the cloud, Vertex continues to provide integrated SaaS offerings to manage tax and accelerate global growth. 

The Vertex Accelerator streamlines previously manual tasks and gives customers faster, more detailed adjustments to tax configurations and data to help businesses as they make acquisitions, introduce new products, and expand into new regions. The Vertex Accelerator also provides more granular transaction data, resulting in more accurate tax determination for businesses calculating U.S. sales and use tax and value added tax (VAT).

“Our commitment to OCI and the introduction of the Vertex Accelerator represent the natural evolution of our 25-year partnership with Oracle, enabling Vertex to further differentiate its offerings and support a diverse set of customer requirements,” said Vertex Chief Revenue Officer Chris Jones. “Oracle offers the enterprise-grade performance and security our customers need to manage global tax complexity and grow their business with confidence.”

Powered by Oracle Cloud, the Vertex Accelerator provides Oracle Cloud ERP customers with high-availability and load balancing to handle the most demanding enterprise workloads, as well as scalability to support global expansion. Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise recognizes OPN members with solutions that run on Oracle Cloud. For partners earning the Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise, this achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SLA, enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services, as well as consistent performance.

