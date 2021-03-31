 
Notice on the Decisions Adopted at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
We hereby inform you about the decisions adopted at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Medicinos Bankas UAB for 2021 (office address: Pamėnkalnio 40, Vilnius, company registration number 112027077, VAT number LT120270716) which was held on 31 March 2021 (please see the attached documents).

 

More information: Aleksejus Tonkich, Member of the Board, Director of the Financial Service, Deputy Head of Administration Phone: + 370 698 34055, email: aleksejus.tonkich@medbank.lt

Attachments




