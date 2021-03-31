Notice on the Decisions Adopted at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for 2021
We hereby inform you about the decisions adopted at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Medicinos Bankas UAB for 2021 (office address: Pamėnkalnio 40, Vilnius, company registration
number 112027077, VAT number LT120270716) which was held on 31 March 2021 (please see the attached documents).
More information: Aleksejus Tonkich, Member of the Board, Director of the Financial Service, Deputy Head of Administration Phone: + 370 698 34055, email: aleksejus.tonkich@medbank.lt
