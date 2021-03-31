 
The Board approved financial statements for the year 2020 and proposes to pay 0.10 euro dividend per share for the year 2020

On 30 March 2021 the Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter “Telia Lietuva” or “the Company”) decided:

  • To approve the draft of the audited annual consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2020, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards, and to propose to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the draft of the Company’s annual consolidated and separate financial statements for the year 2020.

The audited results of Telia Lietuva Group for the year 2020 are the same as the results for the twelve months of 2020 that were announced on 29 January 2021: the audited consolidated Telia Lietuva Group revenue for the year 2020 amounted to EUR 398,083 thousand and profit for the period amounted to EUR 55,866 thousand. EBITDA for the year 2020 was EUR 134,915 thousand.

  • To approve the Company’s Consolidated Annual Report for the year 2020, prepared by the Company and assessed by the auditors, and to present it for information to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
  • To approve the draft of the Company’s profit allocation for the year 2020 and to propose for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to allocate the profit according to the draft of profit allocation: allocate from the Company’s distributable profit of EUR 145,652 thousand EUR 58,261 thousand for the payment of dividends for the year 2020, i.e. EUR 0.10 dividend per share, and carry forward to the next financial year an amount of EUR 87,391 thousand as retained earnings (undistributed profit). For two independent members to the Board – Tomas Balžekas and Mindaugas Glodas – as tantiems (annual payment) for the year 2020 to allocate in total an amount of EUR 31,280, or EUR 15,640 each.
  • To convoke the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in a headquarters of Telia Lietuva, Saltoniškių str. 7A, Vilnius, Lithuania, at 13.00 on 27 April 2021, and to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders the following draft agenda:

1. Presentation by the Company’s auditor.
2. Approval of the annual consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2020 and presentation of the consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2020.
3. Allocation of the profit of the Company of 2020.
4. Approval of the Company’s Remuneration Report.
5. Election of the Company’s auditor.
6. Election of the Company’s Board members.
7. Regarding the implementation of decisions.
 

ENCL.:
- Drafts of Telia Lietuva, AB Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements, Consolidated Annual Report and Independent Auditor’s Report for the year ended 31 December 2020.
- Presentation of the audited financial results of Telia Lietuva, AB Group for the year 2020

Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt

 

 

The Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB Shareholders will be held on 27 April 2021