Correction Next Games Oyj: Resolutions passed by the Annual General Meeting and the Board of Directors of Next Games Corporation

NEXT GAMES OYJ: RESOLUTIONS PASSED BY THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NEXT GAMES CORPORATION
31 March 2021 at 3.45 PM EEST

The release published by Next Games Oyj on 31 March 2021 at 2 PM EEST concerning the resolutions passed by the Annual General Meeting and the Board of Directors contained incorrect information (Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland branch, tel. +358 10 546 7938). Certified Adviser for Next Games is:

Alexander Corporate Finance Oy
Certified Adviser
+358 (0) 50 520 4098

NEXT GAMES IN BRIEF

Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North Growth Market: NXTGMS) is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. Our critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. For more information head to www.nextgames.com


