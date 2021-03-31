 
DevOps Institute Launches Tiered Membership Program to Help Advance Careers of DevOps and IT Leaders

Professional membership connects IT managers, technology leaders, and C-suite executives with resources to help them transform their organizations

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a global professional association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced the launch of its tiered professional membership model. Membership levels include Basic, Premium, Government/Nonprofit, Educator, and Enterprise Membership options, with Student and In-Transition member tiers to follow. DevOps Institute Professional Members gain exclusive access to leading DevOps resources, discounted certification exams, DevOps capability assessments, premium content, discounted DevOps simulation experiences, members-only networking opportunities, career center access, and more. 

DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT. For more information visit https://devopsinstitute.com/

DevOps Institute Professional Memberships are now open. Join or learn more at https://devopsinstitute.com/membership.

"As we experienced a dynamic and unpredictable year, it became clear we needed a space in which the DevOps community can actively contribute to the advancement of DevOps humans," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "By launching a Professional Membership program, we aim to empower individuals to continue learning and sharing ideas while having access to the best resources and knowledge available. The new tiered membership program invites DevOps professionals to join DevOps Institute and help shape the future of IT no matter where they land in their DevOps journey."

Access and benefits vary by membership level and individual needs:

  • Basic Membership gives DevOps professionals an introductory glimpse into what DevOps Institute's membership program offers and includes limited membership benefits.

    Key benefits:  
    • SKILup events
    • Annual Upskilling Enterprise DevOps Skills Report
    • Local chapter meetings
  • Premium Membership is a subscription-based option that gives anyone working and leading in the DevOps space an edge on the latest DevOps trends.

    Key benefits (all Basic Member benefits, plus):
    • Team Assessment of DevOps Capabilities (ADOC) -- a $2,000 USD savings
    • New SKILbooks -- up to $3,000 USD savings in the first year
    • SKILup Learning video (one module)
    • An advanced copy of annual Upskilling Enterprise DevOps Skills Report findings
    • 30% discount on exams
    • 40% discount on the Digital Transformation Experience Simulation (DTX-i)
    • Members-Only networking experiences
    • Career Center access / Career Day
    • Discounts on training programs at participating education partners
    • Perks Marketplace
