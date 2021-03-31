DevOps Institute Launches Tiered Membership Program to Help Advance Careers of DevOps and IT Leaders

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a global professional association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced the launch of its tiered professional membership model. Membership levels include Basic, Premium, Government/Nonprofit, Educator, and Enterprise Membership options, with Student and In-Transition member tiers to follow. DevOps Institute Professional Members gain exclusive access to leading DevOps resources, discounted certification exams, DevOps capability assessments, premium content, discounted DevOps simulation experiences, members-only networking opportunities, career center access, and more.

Professional membership connects IT managers, technology leaders, and C-suite executives with resources to help them transform their organizations

DevOps Institute Professional Memberships are now open. Join or learn more at https://devopsinstitute.com/membership .

"As we experienced a dynamic and unpredictable year, it became clear we needed a space in which the DevOps community can actively contribute to the advancement of DevOps humans," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "By launching a Professional Membership program, we aim to empower individuals to continue learning and sharing ideas while having access to the best resources and knowledge available. The new tiered membership program invites DevOps professionals to join DevOps Institute and help shape the future of IT no matter where they land in their DevOps journey."



Access and benefits vary by membership level and individual needs: