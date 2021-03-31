Loop Reports Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results
VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loop Energy (TSX: LPEN) today announced consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020. All amounts are in CAD dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
"Over the course of 2020, Loop Energy continued to expand our fuel cell stack technology and experienced a very successful year in terms of customer engagements across a full range of our target markets," said Ben Nyland, President and CEO. "Between our deployments in California, China, and Europe, Loop is very proud to be one of only a handful of fuel cell companies with a global footprint and a diversified, dynamically expanding customer base. We believe we have the team, the technology, and the products to become a dominant player in the fuel cell market as it develops into more than a $50B opportunity over the coming decade."
Q4 2020 Financial Results Highlights
(all comparisons are to Q4 2019 unless otherwise noted)
- Revenues of $0.2 million as compared to $0.3 million for the same period in 2019.
- Loss and comprehensive loss were $2.8 million as compared to $0.7 million to the same period in 2019 or an increase of 300%, due to higher research and product development costs and higher general and administrative costs.
Full Year 2020 Financial Results Highlights
(all comparisons are to full year 2019 unless otherwise noted)
- Revenues of $0.5 million as compared to $0.5 million for the same period in 2019.
- Loss and comprehensive loss were $8.9 million as compared to $4.3million to the same period in 2019 or an increase of 107%, due to higher research and product development costs and higher general and administrative costs.
Full Year 2020 Highlights
- Loop Energy started the year with no sales in its business development pipeline and ended 2020 with $3.2M in the backlog and close to 100 companies in the sales funnel. As of the end of January 2021, the backlog had grown to $16.4M and is expected to have continued growth through the remainder of 2021.
- During 2020, Loop Energy spent a total of $7.7 million to support the overall operations of the company. This included the Company's first investment into business development related activities and also general working capital for general and administration. Approximately 79%, or $6.1 million, of the overall costs were related to product development initiatives.
- Within Loop Energy's product development group, the main focus in 2020 was to continue the development around the Company's eFlow fuel cell modules.
- During 2020, the Company also invested $0.7 million into its test and manufacturing facilities in Vancouver to bring the total invested capital to-date of $2.3 million.
2021 Outlook and Investment
