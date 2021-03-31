 
checkAd

Cabot Corporation Extends Responsible Care 14001 Certification to Additional Sites in China

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced that it has continued to expand its commitment to Responsible Care and has successfully completed the Responsible Care 14001 (RC14001) certification process at four additional sites in China. RC14001 is the globally recognized gold standard for safety and health, environmental and security management systems established by the American Chemistry Council’s (ACC) Responsible Care program.

In addition to Cabot’s four previously certified manufacturing sites in China receiving recertification, the company has now completed audits and received additional certifications for its manufacturing sites in Wuhai and Xuzhou. Both sites have been recognized locally as role model facilities and actively share Responsible Care concepts and best practices with their neighbors in the local industrial parks as well as the community. In addition, Cabot’s Shanghai Holding Office, its regional headquarters, and Asia Technology Center (ATC) have also received certification, which signals that Cabot is continuing to lead the industry in China through integrated management systems and best practices across its sites, while further promoting the concepts of Responsible Care in technology innovation and the development of products with sustainability benefits.

“As a global leader with a substantial local presence in China, Cabot is proud to lead and set the example for the implementation of Responsible Care in the chemical industry in China,” said Jeff Zhu, president, Asia Pacific region. “These additional RC certifications not only reflect our steadfast commitment to upholding the highest standard of safety, health and environmental excellence, but our dedication to improving transparency and communication with the communities in which we operate.”

Through RC14001 certification, the ACC promotes superior performance and transparency throughout the global chemical industry by encouraging its members to continuously improve internal programs that have a positive impact on commercial partners, employee and contractor safety and health, communities, security and the environment. The standard promotes accountability and communication with stakeholders about products and processes and requires companies to adopt best practices in the manufacturing and supply of safe and affordable goods that bring real benefits to society. RC14001 certification represents conformance with a robust technical standard that combines the attributes of the ISO 14001 environmental management system standard with safety, health and security to achieve higher overall level of SH&E performance.

Cabot China facilities were the first to receive independent third party RC14001 certifications that were recognized by the Certification and Accreditation Administration of the People’s Republic of China (CNCA) as well as the ACC. In addition, Cabot was the first chemical manufacturer in China to have successfully certified their manufacturing facilities in accordance with the Responsible Care Management System and RC14001 standard by BSI, the authorized registrar in China.

“As we continue to progress our sustainability program, we are committed to continuing to advance our sustainability initiatives and implementing Responsible Care in China and globally is a foundation for progress,” said Martin O’Neill, senior vice president, safety, health and environment. “This milestone is a testament to Cabot’s longstanding commitment to health, safety, security, environmental sustainability across our network, and is aligned with our broader sustainability agenda and updated 2025 goals.”

For more information on Cabot’s commitment to safety, health and environmental excellence, visit cabotcorp.com/sustainability.

About Cabot Corporation
 Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, activated carbon, elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Cabot Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cabot Corporation Extends Responsible Care 14001 Certification to Additional Sites in China Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced that it has continued to expand its commitment to Responsible Care and has successfully completed the Responsible Care 14001 (RC14001) certification process at four additional sites in China. RC14001 is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
Illumina Committed to Pursuing GRAIL Acquisition to Accelerate Access to Breakthrough Multi-Cancer ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Intel 2020 Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Awards
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
voxeljet AG Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
ChargePoint and NATSO Progress Toward 2030 Fast Charging Commitment Across the United States
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Cabot Corporation Launches New ENERMAX Carbon Nanotube Solutions
08.03.21
Cabot Corporation Expands Engineered Elastomer Composites (E2C) Line with First Product for Use in Industrial Rubber Products