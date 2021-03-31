Cabot Corporation Extends Responsible Care 14001 Certification to Additional Sites in China

In addition to Cabot’s four previously certified manufacturing sites in China receiving recertification, the company has now completed audits and received additional certifications for its manufacturing sites in Wuhai and Xuzhou. Both sites have been recognized locally as role model facilities and actively share Responsible Care concepts and best practices with their neighbors in the local industrial parks as well as the community. In addition, Cabot’s Shanghai Holding Office, its regional headquarters, and Asia Technology Center (ATC) have also received certification, which signals that Cabot is continuing to lead the industry in China through integrated management systems and best practices across its sites, while further promoting the concepts of Responsible Care in technology innovation and the development of products with sustainability benefits.

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced that it has continued to expand its commitment to Responsible Care and has successfully completed the Responsible Care 14001 (RC14001) certification process at four additional sites in China. RC14001 is the globally recognized gold standard for safety and health, environmental and security management systems established by the American Chemistry Council’s (ACC) Responsible Care program.

“As a global leader with a substantial local presence in China, Cabot is proud to lead and set the example for the implementation of Responsible Care in the chemical industry in China,” said Jeff Zhu, president, Asia Pacific region. “These additional RC certifications not only reflect our steadfast commitment to upholding the highest standard of safety, health and environmental excellence, but our dedication to improving transparency and communication with the communities in which we operate.”

Through RC14001 certification, the ACC promotes superior performance and transparency throughout the global chemical industry by encouraging its members to continuously improve internal programs that have a positive impact on commercial partners, employee and contractor safety and health, communities, security and the environment. The standard promotes accountability and communication with stakeholders about products and processes and requires companies to adopt best practices in the manufacturing and supply of safe and affordable goods that bring real benefits to society. RC14001 certification represents conformance with a robust technical standard that combines the attributes of the ISO 14001 environmental management system standard with safety, health and security to achieve higher overall level of SH&E performance.

Cabot China facilities were the first to receive independent third party RC14001 certifications that were recognized by the Certification and Accreditation Administration of the People’s Republic of China (CNCA) as well as the ACC. In addition, Cabot was the first chemical manufacturer in China to have successfully certified their manufacturing facilities in accordance with the Responsible Care Management System and RC14001 standard by BSI, the authorized registrar in China.

“As we continue to progress our sustainability program, we are committed to continuing to advance our sustainability initiatives and implementing Responsible Care in China and globally is a foundation for progress,” said Martin O’Neill, senior vice president, safety, health and environment. “This milestone is a testament to Cabot’s longstanding commitment to health, safety, security, environmental sustainability across our network, and is aligned with our broader sustainability agenda and updated 2025 goals.”

