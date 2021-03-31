Guided Therapeutics Closes $2.114 Million Series F Preferred Stock Financing

The two most important uses of proceeds from the Series F Financing included 1) making the final payment of $750,000 to GPB Holdings, LLC, completed on January 8, 2021, and 2) allocate most of the remainder to completing the U.S. FDA clinical trial for the LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan. The clinical sites currently are reviewing the study protocol that was developed by the Company, which implemented recommendations made by the U.S. FDA. It is expected the trial will begin in the second quarter of 2021. The Company’s primary objective this year is completing the clinical trial of approximately 400 women and filing the results with the FDA.

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP), the maker of a rapid and painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology, announced today that it had closed its Series F Preferred Stock Financing on March 26, 2021. This oversubscribed sale of 2,114 Series F Preferred Shares resulted in gross proceeds to the Company of $2,114,000, netting approximately $1,980,000 after legal costs, fees and commissions of approximately $134,000 (6.3%). In addition, as board approved non-cash transactions, three of the Company’s officers exchanged and forgave a total of $321,554 in debt owed to them by the Company into 235 Series F Preferred Shares under the same terms as the non-affiliated cash investors.

The Series F Preferred shares are convertible at a fixed price of 25 cents per share, carry a 6% annual dividend and could potentially include an additional dividend of 15% after twelve months if the Company is unable to uplist to a national exchange or complete its FDA study. The dividends can be paid in cash or common shares at the option of the Company. Aspen Capital acted as Financial Advisor to the Company with respect to certain Canadian investments.

“Now that the Series F Financing has closed, netting sufficient funds, we can turn our full attention to completing the FDA study without delay,” said Gene Cartwright, Guided Therapeutics CEO, adding, “At the same time, we have made great strides in cleaning up our balance sheet and have significantly reduced our liabilities, thereby setting the stage for a potential uplist to a national exchange, concomitant with the U.S. FDA study and significant progress in China.”

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP) is the maker of a rapid and painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology that utilizes light for the early detection of disease at the cellular level. The Company’s first product is the LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan, a non-invasive device used to detect cervical disease instantly and at the point of care. In a multi-center clinical trial with women at risk for cervical disease, the technology was able to detect cervical cancer up to two years earlier than conventional modalities, according to published reports. For more information, visit: www.guidedinc.com.

The Guided Therapeutics LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan is an investigational device and is limited by federal law to investigational use in the U.S. LuViva, the wave logo and "Early detection, better outcomes" are registered trademarks owned by Guided Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer: A number of the matters and subject areas discussed in this news release that are not historical or current facts deal with potential future circumstances and developments. The discussion of such matters and subject areas is qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally and also may materially differ from Guided Therapeutics’ actual future experience involving any of or more of such matters and subject areas. Such risks and uncertainties include those related to the early stage of commercialization of products, the uncertainty of market acceptance of products, the uncertainty of development or effectiveness of distribution channels, the intense competition in the medical device industry, the sufficiency of capital raised in prior financings and the ability to realize their expected benefits, the uncertainty of future capital to develop products or continue as a going concern, the uncertainty of regulatory approval of products, and the dependence on licensed intellectual property, as well as those that are more fully described from time to time under the heading “Risk Factors” in Guided Therapeutics’ reports filed with the SEC, including Guided Therapeutics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent filings.

