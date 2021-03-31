NantHealth Unveils Population Health Management Tools to Help Payers and Providers Deliver on Value-Based Care Initiatives

NantHealth is a provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights and has added a population health management solution to meet critical needs of value-based care initiatives.

NantHealth, Inc. ( NASDAQ: NH ), today announced a new population health management product that pulls together disparate data to provide a full 360-degree picture of the patient while enabling better workflow between providers, payers, hospitals/healthcare networks and patients in one platform. This new product reduces avoidable costs and increases patient and provider satisfaction.

According to data from the American Hospital Association (AHA), 62% of payers and 43% of providers say they are participating in alternative payment models linked to quality. A population health management solution, like the one NantHealth is introducing, helps achieve that goal. It places the long-term needs of individual patients first, requiring historical healthcare data and advanced analytics to help physicians identify trends, deliver better care, and manage outcomes.

“Value-based care holds great opportunities in improving patient outcomes while mitigating unnecessary healthcare costs, yet there are still widespread challenges to its implementation,” said Ron Louks, Chief Operating Officer at NantHealth. “The right tools and technologies can enable payers and providers to realize more efficient ways of working together and overcoming workflow challenges. The latest NantHealth population health management tools aim to solve this problem while removing some of the key barriers from legacy solutions that can stand in the way of evaluating data holistically to deliver the best patient care.”

NantHealth’s new population health management tools help payers and their providers unlock meaningful data at the point of care to: