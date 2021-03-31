 
checkAd

Safe Kids Worldwide and Amazon Announce New Partnership to Help Keep Kids Safe from Preventable Injuries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

Safe Kids Worldwide and Amazon announced today a new partnership dedicated to educating consumers and protecting kids from preventable injuries such as traffic injuries, falls, and burns. Over the coming year, Safe Kids and Amazon will host a series of events across the country for new parents to learn about infant and child safety topics, including helmet and bicycle safety, car seat safety and safe sleep practices.

Safe Kids Worldwide has long-standing history of partnering with leading national companies to raise awareness about infant and child safety. This new partnership with Amazon will bring together new parents and caregivers with injury prevention experts to offer proven and practical information generated by Safe Kids Worldwide.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Amazon.com Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 2.799,05€
Hebel 11,31
Ask 0,24
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 3.340,06€
Hebel 10,90
Ask 0,24
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We know injury prevention works, but too many parents are not getting the information they need to keep their kids safe,” said Torine Creppy, president of Safe Kids Worldwide. “We’re excited to expand our reach by working with a partner like Amazon, which so clearly shares our commitment to safety.”

“Amazon is committed to the safety of all of our customers and their families, which is why we are proud to partner with Safe Kids on this important topic,” said Carletta Ooton, Amazon’s Vice President of Product Assurance, Risk & Security. “Whether it’s a car seat, a toy, or a bicycle we want to make it easier for new parents to learn about ways to keep kids safe, including how to choose and properly use these products.”

Amazon has developed industry-leading tools to ensure all products offered in its stores are safe and compliant and works with regulatory agencies to share information that helps the agencies identify trends, develop regulations, and improve consumer product safety.

To support parents and caregivers, Safe Kids and Amazon are offering helpful resources, including:

  • Online Live events. Safe Kids and Amazon will host online events that bring together safety experts, including ER doctors, pediatricians, and injury prevention specialists who will provide parents with relevant, proven tips and advice to help keep their kids safe at home, on the road, and at play. The first Facebook Live event will be held April 7 and focus on Baby Safety and key lessons new moms need to know to help keep their babies safe. Join at Facebook.com/SafeKidsWorldwide.
  • Virtual Car Seat Events. Safe Kids and Amazon will host virtual community car seat events where parents and caregivers will learn how to use and install their car seats from certified child passenger safety technicians.
  • Community Baby Shower. Safe Kids and Amazon will host a “Community Baby Shower” for new parents, with local experts discussing child passenger safety best practices, tips for creating safe sleep environments, and insights into consumer product safety. The baby showers will include safety-themed games to raise awareness about infant safety.

ABOUT SAFE KIDS WORLDWIDE

Safe Kids Worldwide is a nonprofit organization working to protect kids from preventable injuries, the number one cause of death for children in the United States. Safe Kids works with an extensive network of more than 400 coalitions in the U.S. and with partners in more than 30 countries to reduce traffic injuries, drownings, falls, burns, poisonings and more. Safe Kids also engages in advocacy efforts to make kids safer at the federal, state and local levels. Since 1988, Safe Kids has helped reduce the U.S. childhood death rate from unintentional injury by nearly 60 percent. Join our effort at safekids.org.

ABOUT AMAZON

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Amazon.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Safe Kids Worldwide and Amazon Announce New Partnership to Help Keep Kids Safe from Preventable Injuries Safe Kids Worldwide and Amazon announced today a new partnership dedicated to educating consumers and protecting kids from preventable injuries such as traffic injuries, falls, and burns. Over the coming year, Safe Kids and Amazon will host a series …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
Illumina Committed to Pursuing GRAIL Acquisition to Accelerate Access to Breakthrough Multi-Cancer ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Intel 2020 Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Awards
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
voxeljet AG Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
ChargePoint and NATSO Progress Toward 2030 Fast Charging Commitment Across the United States
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:20 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 31.03.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
15:00 Uhr
Amazon Teams Up with Keke Palmer to Publish New Short Story Series Based on Her Original Characters
14:52 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Zoll kontrolliert Amazon-Paketzusteller - viele Beanstandungen
09:39 Uhr
Zoll kontrolliert Amazon-Paketzusteller in Köln
30.03.21
Volvo arbeitet bei selbstfahrenden Lastwagen mit Start-up Aurora
30.03.21
Netflix will 2022 klimaneutral werden
30.03.21
ZOOPLUS IM FOKUS: Wachstumsturbo Stammkunden
29.03.21
Tech-Market Report: TecDAX korrigiert, NASDAQ leichter; SAP und Teamviewer (TMV) im Plus
29.03.21
ROUNDUP: Streik bei Amazon in Leipzig - Unternehmen sieht keine Auswirkungen
29.03.21
„Die Aktie ist schon so gut gelaufen…“

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
2.822
AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
21.02.21
3
Vergiss Bitcoin: Diese herausragenden Aktien sind bessere Käufe
03.02.21
248
Amazon - ist das Unternehmen pleitegefährdet?
27.01.21
4
Amazon - Mit diesen 2 Technologien zu neuem Wachstum?
13.01.21
6
10 Top-Aktien, die für 2021 enormen Vermögenszuwachs versprechen