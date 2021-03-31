 
First Republic Bank Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Date

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced it will release first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. First Republic Bank will conduct a conference call to discuss the results at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET the same day.

To access the event by telephone, please dial (800) 458-4121 and provide confirmation code 8396045 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial +1 (856) 344-9290 and provide the same confirmation code.

The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of First Republic’s website at ir.firstrepublic.com/events-calendar. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to join for the live presentation, a replay of the call will be available beginning April 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET, through April 21, 2021, at 8:59 p.m. PT / 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (888) 203-1112 and use confirmation code 8396045#. International callers should dial +1 (719) 457-0820 and enter the same confirmation code. A replay of the webcast also will be available for 90 days following, accessible in the Investor Relations section of First Republic Bank’s website at ir.firstrepublic.com/events-calendar.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

