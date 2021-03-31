PG&E Further Strengthens Utility Leadership with Two New Appointments

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today announced the appointment of Janisse Quiñones as Senior Vice President, Gas Engineering, as well as the promotion of Mark Quinlan to Vice President, PSPS Operations and Execution.

Janisse Quinones, Senior Vice President, Gas Engineering, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am thrilled to welcome Janisse to the company and announce Mark’s well-deserved promotion during this important time for PG&E’s customers. Their deep expertise in utility operations, engineering and safety will help us realize PG&E’s full potential as the safe, reliable and affordable energy company that our customers and communities deserve,” said Adam Wright, PG&E’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Janisse Quiñones, Senior Vice President, Gas Engineering

Ms. Quiñones will be responsible for gas engineering and strategy, overseeing the function’s near-term priorities and long-term planning to support operational execution and sustainability of PG&E’s gas assets.

Ms. Quiñones brings over 20 years of engineering and utility experience, joining PG&E from National Grid, where she served as Vice President of Gas Systems Engineering since 2019. In that role, she was responsible for the engineering and design of natural gas distribution, transmission and infrastructure projects for National Grid’s U.S. territory, and oversaw various meter compliance, design and construction projects. She also brings experience in developing and executing continuous process improvement initiatives and service restoration programs across multiple regions.

Prior to National Grid, Ms. Quiñones served in the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) both full-time and in the reserves for 17 years, including as Commander and Deputy of Planning and Incident Management. She is an active USCG Reserve Officer and has held prior key leadership roles at Cobra Energy including Vice President of Operations, responsible for the restoration and reconstruction projects of the transmission and distribution electrical systems in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. She held several leadership roles at San Diego Gas & Electric, including Director of Design, Planning, Construction and Vegetation Management. Ms. Quiñones is a licensed mechanical engineer and certified energy manager.

Ms. Quiñones begins on April 26, 2021, and she will report to Mr. Wright on an interim basis, pending appointment of PG&E’s Executive Vice President, Engineering, Planning & Strategy. PG&E expects to announce that appointment in the coming weeks.

Mark Quinlan, Vice President, PSPS Operations and Execution

In his new, elevated role, Mr. Quinlan will oversee the company’s planning, preparation and execution of its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program. Mr. Quinlan has been with PG&E for seven years and has nearly 30 years of experience in the electric industry.

Previously, Mr. Quinlan served as Senior Director of Emergency Preparedness & Response which included leadership and oversight of the Wildfire Safety Operations Center, Meteorology Operations, Safety Infrastructure Protection Teams, Public Safety Specialists, Emergency Preparedness Strategy and Execution, Emergency Preparedness Field Operations and the Public Safety Power Shutoff Program. He also served as PG&E’s Incident Commander for emergency response. Prior to joining PG&E, Mr. Quinlan, spent 22 years at Commonwealth Edison in operations and safety leadership roles.

Mr. Quinlan’s new role is effective April 1 and he will report to Sumeet Singh, Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer who is heading PG&E’s Wildfire Risk Organization.

